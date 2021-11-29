Learn about your genetics for just $100 with this Cyber Monday 23andMe deal

With this Cyber Monday 23AndMe deal, you can make a great saving as you delve into your ancestry. Have you ever wondered what parts of the world your family is from? What about what your DNA might tell you about which health issues you may be predisposed to? Well wonder no more, as this deal from Amazon gives 50% off the Health + Ancestry service — a savings of $100 over its normal price.

23andMe created the first direct-to-consumer autosomal genetic testing product over a decade ago, and its testing on both ancestry and health is still one of the top options on the market right now. With the Health + Ancestry kit, you register your product, collect saliva, and send it back to the company for them to analyze.

Six to eight weeks later, you're given access to a range of results about your genetic ancestors. In your Ancestry Composition Report, you’re shown how much of your DNA overlaps with 45 different worldwide genetic populations. Going way back, the report also shows you how much you may descend from Neanderthals, the group that interbred with homo sapiens potentially as recently as 47,000 years ago . The company also compares your DNA to that of people in over 150 countries, which may indicate where your more recent ancestors lived. For more discounts like this, head over to our Cyber Monday Ancestry DNA kit deals.

$99 at Amazon 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service: was $199.99 $99 at Amazon This direct-to-consumer genetic test includes information about where your ancestors hailed from, down to whether you have connections to Neanderthals or not. It also includes a range of health information, from your carrier status for various conditions to your possible risk of developing diseases based on whether you possess certain genes. It also includes a way to connect with relatives on your family tree.

There is also the chance to opt-in to a service called DNA Relatives. This feature allows you to search for genetic members of your family and check which parts of your DNA overlap with theirs. You can search for relatives on either side of your family tree with this feature.

While there is a kit with just ancestry information alone, also on sale for 50% off today for Cyber Monday at Amazon , this package also includes health information such as carrier status and risk for certain conditions. For carrier status, the test checks to see whether you carry certain genes for conditions that can be passed down to your children, even though you may not have that particular health issue yourself. This 23andMe product also includes a Health Predisposition Report. This tells you whether you have a genetic variant that the company has associated with a higher risk of developing a disease such as Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s.



While some parts of the health testing in this kit have now been approved by the FDA, 23andMe notes that this analysis does not diagnose you and does not “intend [to] tell you anything about your risk for developing a disease in the future.” (Check out our 2018 article on what to know before taking 23andMe’s breast cancer test .) They also note that you should not change anything about your treatment for a disease based on this information, such as starting or stopping a medication. If you have any concerns about carrying a condition or your risk of developing a health issue, you should consult your doctor for medical advice.

With that being said, this test may be an interesting way to compare your genes to others, as the report also gives you information about wellness issues your genes may affect, such as how your body digests alcohol, caffeine, or lactose. The test also tells you if you are predisposed to certain traits like curly or wavy hair, or how you may perceive certain foods.

