This Black Friday binocular deal saves you $200 on this top-rated Canon model

Whilst cameras and calculators are likely the first products to spring to mind when you think of Canon as a brand, they also make an excellent range of binoculars, too. And, thankfully, some are on sale right now. We've found some great Black Friday binocular deals from Canon that brilliantly represent the quality optics that Canon are known for.

The pick of the deals is the 10x32 IS model. These highly rated binoculars from Canon have 10x magnification with a 32mm objective lens, and a special version of the IS image stabilization system from their excellent line of EF camera lenses. We've found a great deal at B&H photo where you can save $200 (opens in new tab) on these binoculars, plus a number of other sizes are also reduced. If you want more info on them, we've tested these binos extensively, and have a full Canon 10x32 IS review, with loads of additional information.

(opens in new tab) Canon 10x32 IS Image Stabilized Binoculars| was 1099 now $899 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) Save $200: These are premium binoculars for a premium price, so take advantage of this $200 saving while it lasts. We gave this pair 4.5 stars in our Canon 10x32 IS binocular review (opens in new tab).

What sets the Canon 10x32 IS Image Stabilized Binoculars apart from the rest of our favorite binoculars is the IS technology from the company's range of EF lenses. They use a lens-shift system that combines a vibration gyro-mechanism and microprocessors to detect and counter the appearance of hand-shake by shifting the internal lens assembly.

The performance can be adjusted to the situation using two IS modes: Normal IS is best for moving or multiple subjects, while Powered IS enhances stabilization when observing a single stationary subject. The IS runs on two AA batteries but will operate as a conventional pair of binoculars when the IS is not in use. As expected with Canon, they're extremely well built, with slip-resistant rubber armoring making them light and comfortable to hold.

With this deal, you'll also get a rainguard, a neck strap, a carrying case and batteries for the IS. Overall these binoculars have been reviewed positively, with some users claiming they've even been able to take photos of the moon using these binoculars and their smartphone camera. In our Canon 10x32 IS binocular review we said we thought they were one of the best binoculars we've ever had the pleasure of using, and although they are very pricey, you should absolutely take advantage of this deal if you have the budget.

For more great offers, check out our Black Friday deals live blog, and save yourself some money.