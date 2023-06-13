Our favorite VR headset, the Meta Quest 2, just got a permanent price drop

Looking to jump into virtual reality? Then the Meta Quest 2 is a great starter option - and a new price cut makes it easier to afford, too.

If you're looking for one of the best VR headsets to get started, the Meta Quest 2 is a great option. While the company has revealed the Quest 3 is on the way, the Quest 2 is packed with tech, and offers an all-encompassing out-of-the-box experience that includes two controllers as well.

In anticipation of the upcoming model, Meta has dropped the price of the 128 GB version to $299, and the 256 GB version to $349.

Meta Quest 2

Was: $399

Now: $299 at Amazon

Overview: The Meta Quest 2 is a perfect starting point for VR, and that's even more true with this new price drop.

Key features: Includes two controllers, 128 GB or 256 GB storage, can be connected to your PC.

Product launched: October 2020.

Price history: This new price cut matches Amazon's previous best price for the Quest 2, making this a great time to jump into VR.

Price comparison: Amazon: $299 | Walmart: $299 | Best Buy: $299.99

Reviews consensus: While it doesn't offer the same visual fidelity of pricier headsets like the Valve Index or the HTC Vive Pro, the Meta Quest 2 makes up for it in usability - power it on, place the headset on, and you're away. While everything is packed into the Quest 2 headset, it's also possible to connect it to your PC for more demanding games like Half-Life: Alyx.

Livescience: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ |

Featured in guides: Best VR Headsets

Buy it if: You want an easy way to get into virtual reality that won't break the bank, and don't want to buy extra controllers. You want the option to use PC VR in the future, too.

Don't buy it if: You can wait for the Meta Quest 3. The next Meta headset will offer color passthrough, a slimmer build, and a faster processor.