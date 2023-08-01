Study in peace with these noise-cancelling Airpods Max, now $70 off

We've always got time for a solid pair of wireless headphones, and these are a great option for Apple users.

Heading back to school or just starting out? One of the biggest challenges can be finding a place to just focus on your workload. With keyboard clacking, mice clicking, and phones buzzing, it can be difficult.

While Apple's AirPods don't offer noise cancellation on the standard models, the Pro and Max versions do. The AirPods Max also offer the best audio quality of the three, and are comfortable to wear for long periods, too.

Even better, you can save over $70 on the Apple Airpods Max at Amazon right now. We'd normally say that these over-ear headphones are well out of the usual student price range, and even at this price, they will be, but if you want a deal on a pair of premium cans, this is a solid offer.

AirPods Max

Was: $549

Now: $477 at Amazon

Overview: These excellent headphones are over $70 off Amazon, in a variety of colors.

Key features: Instant pairing with Apple products, excellent audio quality, noise-cancellation.

Product launched: December 2020

Price history: Before today's deal, we've seen some color variants drop to as low as $429, often around large sales events. Walmart has opted to match Amazon's price, too.

Price comparison: Amazon: $477 | Walmart: $477 | Best Buy: $499.99

Reviews consensus: The AirPods Max offer fantastic sound, whatever your preferred genre of music. They're also very comfortable, while still being weighty enough to feel premium (although we wish we could fold them down a little). We're also big fans of the noise cancelling, and the Digital Crown for volume control is a nice touch, too.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want excellent audio quality, particularly if you're an Apple Music user or own multiple Apple Devices. You fly a lot (seriously, the noise cancelling is excellent on planes).

Don't buy it if: You want USB-C charging, or a pair of headphones that folds into a more compact shape.