Save over 50% on these incredible Sony headphones at Amazon

We recently showcased a big deal on the Bose Headphones 700, and now it is Sony's turn with a huge discount on some of its highest-rated headphones.

The Sony WHXB910N may not have a name that rolls off the tongue, but these powerful over-ear headphones look good, and sound even better. You know what else sounds good? A saving of over 50%.

Amazon is offering the Sony WHXB910N for just $118, a saving of just over $130 off of the MSRP — and that's even better than Best Buy's early Black Friday deals. And if black's not your thing, you can get the same price on a snazzy blue pair.

Key features: Long battery life, excellent audio, active noise cancelling

Product launched: September 2021

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price we've seen is $15 less, but Best Buy comes close to this saving - falling just a couple of dollars short at $119.99.

Price comparison: Amazon: $118 | Best Buy: $119.99

Reviews consensus: These fantastic headphones look smart, if a bit nondescript, but offer more than a staggering 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. They also offer excellent audio quality with plenty of bass, whether you're watching a movie or enjoying music on a commute, and if your surroundings are a little too noisy, you can switch on noise-cancelling to block out the world around you. They also fold down into a lovely carry case, and they're plenty comfortable to wear all day, too.

T3: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a pair of smart-looking headphones that have more than a day of battery to play with, and offer excellent sound and noise-cancelling.

Don't buy it if: You want something a little flashier or unique (AirPods Max, for example, are much more easy to spot). You want something waterproof.