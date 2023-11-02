Save over 50% on these incredible Sony headphones at Amazon
Black Friday has come early, and this Amazon deal is music to our ears.
We recently showcased a big deal on the Bose Headphones 700, and now it is Sony's turn with a huge discount on some of its highest-rated headphones.
The Sony WHXB910N may not have a name that rolls off the tongue, but these powerful over-ear headphones look good, and sound even better. You know what else sounds good? A saving of over 50%.
Amazon is offering the Sony WHXB910N for just $118, a saving of just over $130 off of the MSRP — and that's even better than Best Buy's early Black Friday deals. And if black's not your thing, you can get the same price on a snazzy blue pair.
Sony WHXB910N headphones
Was:
$249.99
Now: $118 at Amazon
Overview: This deal makes some of the best headphones around surprisingly affordable.
Key features: Long battery life, excellent audio, active noise cancelling
Product launched: September 2021
Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price we've seen is $15 less, but Best Buy comes close to this saving - falling just a couple of dollars short at $119.99.
Price comparison: Amazon: $118 | Best Buy: $119.99
Reviews consensus: These fantastic headphones look smart, if a bit nondescript, but offer more than a staggering 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. They also offer excellent audio quality with plenty of bass, whether you're watching a movie or enjoying music on a commute, and if your surroundings are a little too noisy, you can switch on noise-cancelling to block out the world around you. They also fold down into a lovely carry case, and they're plenty comfortable to wear all day, too.
T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a pair of smart-looking headphones that have more than a day of battery to play with, and offer excellent sound and noise-cancelling.
Don't buy it if: You want something a little flashier or unique (AirPods Max, for example, are much more easy to spot). You want something waterproof.
Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, Dexerto and TechRadar. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
