Save big on the Bose Headphones 700 while you can

You can now get the highly-rated Bose 700 headphones for $250 at Walmart, making them a great purchase for commuters.



Looking for an excellent pair of noise-cancelling headphones? You're in luck, as the critically acclaimed Bose 700 headphones are reduced at Walmart and offer the chance to be immersed in music, podcasts, audiobooks, or, well, just about anything.

They're comfortable, they look great, and as we'll cover shortly, have earned rave reviews across the tech world. The stylish silver pair are also just $250 at Walmart, marking a saving of $129 off the MSRP — well worth a look as an early holiday gift for a loved one (even if that's yourself).

If silver isn't your color, then you can still get a decent $80 off a black pair from Best Buy or Amazon.

Bose Headphones 700

Was: $379

Now: $250 at Walmart

Overview: This deal is very good, lopping nearly a third off the price of some of the best noise-canceling headphones around.

Key features: Excellent noise cancellation, great sound, good-looking design

Product launched: June 2019

Price history: Before this deal, we've seen the headphones drop to $269 around Black Friday, so as you want a silver pair of headphones this is a great deal. We did (briefly) see them drop as low as $109, although that may well have been in error.

Price comparison: Amazon: $299 | Walmart: $250 | Best Buy: $299

Reviews consensus: We cannot recommend this deal enough. Not only do the Bose 700s offer some of the industry's best noise-cancelling tech, but they also look great, with a sleek design that catches the eye without being too ostentatious. The sound quality is fantastic, too.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Buy it if: You want a pair of $350 headphones for just $250. You want to block out noise and distractions at work, commuting, or on long-haul flights.

Don't buy it if: You want slightly better battery life, or to wait for a newer model to arrive.