Save $750 on this excellent XPS laptop from Dell

Looking for a great all-rounder laptop that's portable and powerful? This Dell XPS 15 is ideal for work and play.

Every now and then when searching for student laptop deals, one flies onto our metaphorical desk and we have to blink in astonishment and write it up immediately.

Step right up, the Dell XPS 15, one of the best student laptops (but also ideal for coding), and it's reduced by a huge $750 off (opens in new tab) of the MSRP straight from Dell itself.

In our 4-star Dell XPS 15 review of the 2021 version, we praised its design, power, and display. This updated 2022 model improves on that version in every way and this deal helps mitigate our main issue - the price.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop

Was: $1,899

Now: $1,149 at Dell

Overview: The popular Dell XPS laptop is reduced by a huge $750 when purchased straight from the manufacturer.

Key features: Intel Core i7 processor, InfinityEdge display, great Wi-Fi

Product launched: August 2022

Price history: Dell's deal comfortably beats even Walmart's lowest price, but it's worth noting it can be tricky to discern the best deals because of the Dell XPS' various configurations.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1895 | Walmart: $1599 | Best Buy: $1999.99

Reviews consensus: The Dell XPS 15 is one of the highest-rated Windows laptops, with great performance across complex creative tasks and playing quality games on the go. It also offers fantastic battery life, and an eye-catching design. The only real caveats are the webcam's low quality and the price - but this deal makes it much easier to swallow.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ |T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best student laptop, best laptop for coding

Buy it if: You want a powerful laptop that can easily be carried, are looking for an OLED screen, or want to play AAA games on the move. You want a MacBook Pro, but with Windows.

Don't buy it if: You want macOS, or a sharper resolution - the SKU offered here has a 1920x1200 resolution. There's also a 720p webcam which isn't great, even at this price.