Save $70 on these excellent Bose headphones
These Bose 700 UC headphones are discounted at B & H photos.
If you're expecting to be in a lot of video calls for the rest of the year, these Bose headphones may be perfect for you.
We're always on the lookout for headphone deals, and Bose is well-regarded for a reason - it's offered consistent quality for decades. That can make the company's products a little pricey, but this deal from B & H photo certainly makes them a tempter for anyone jumping into video calls with any regularity.
The Bose 700 UC headphones are available for just $319, a discount of $80 off of the MSRP. Considering the excellent audio quality and noise cancelling, that's a great deal.
Bose 700 UC headphones
Was:
$399
Now: $319 at B&H Photo
Overview: These headphones are ideal for communication, with a Bluetooth dongle included, too.
Key features: Clear mic, great audio quality, includes Bluetooth dongle
Product launched: September 2020
Price history: Before this deal, we've seen some discounts that drop deeper, usually around events like Black Friday. Still, $319 is a very good price.
Price comparison: Amazon: $329 | Walmart: $379 | Best Buy: $329
Reviews consensus: These headphones look great, but they offer plenty of features, too. With noise cancellation that's among the best in the industry carried over from the base Bose 700 model, you'll also find a mic array that does a great job of isolating your voice so calls are crystal clear. The included Bluetooth dongle allows easy connectivity across devices, and they look great, too.And, when the day is done, they fold up into the included carry case.
TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want an excellent pair of headphones for music that can double as a podcast mic, gaming headset, or video conferencing tool. You want something that's easy to use.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for something cheaper, or something with better battery life.
Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, Dexerto and TechRadar. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
