Save $60 on the Sony WH-1000XM4B headphones at Amazon

The fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4B are reduced at Amazon — so move quickly to save a chunk of change on the sleek headphones.



Sony is known for a lot of things, from PlayStation to its excellent cameras. The company is also a dab hand at headphones, too, with many of its wireless models being some of the best around.

This deal arguably won't help those looking for the best running headphones, but it's a great option for the audiophiles among us.

Amazon is offering the Sony WH-1000XM4B headphones for $289.99, with a $50 discount from the usual MSRP.

Sony WH-1000XM4B

Was: $349.99

Now: $289.99 at Amazon

Overview: This pair of highly-rated headphones is reduced by 14% at Amazon — the lowest we've seen them.

Key features: Noise cancellation, 30-hour battery life, Alexa and Google Assistant

Product launched: August 2020

Price history: Walmart is matching Amazon's price, but the latter has the advantage — these headphones are jet black (limited edition) and at the lowest price we've seen them.

Price comparison: Amazon: $289.99 | Walmart: $264.99 | Best Buy: $349.99

Reviews consensus: It's rare you get so many five-star reviews, but the Sony WH-1000XM4B justify them by moving beyond their predecessor with even better noise-cancellation. Add to that conversational awareness and you've got some of the best headphones for daily life around. We'd have liked water resistance for the price, but the mic quality is solid for taking and making calls, too. Not bad for a product that's more than three years old. This version, denoted by the 'B' at the end of the model number, is a limited edition Jet Black colorway.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | What Hi-Fi: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★

Buy it if: You want excellent audio quality from over-ear headphones, plus the option to summon Alexa or Google Assistant without pulling out your phone. You want great noise cancellation.

Don't buy it if: You want headphones you can run with — these are probably a little too heavy for working up a sweat. You want to wait for the inevitable next version.