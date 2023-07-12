We loved the iPad Mini when we tested it, and it's down to its lowest ever price for Prime Day
We reviewed the iPad Mini and thought it was a near-perfect student tablet, and at 25% off, it's absolute steal in the Prime Day sales.
Looking for an iPad you can put in your pocket? This iPad Mini is ideal.
The iPad Mini was neglected for years, but the diminutive tablet got a great upgrade in 2021 to change the design and add Apple Pencil support, as well as other internal upgrades like the A15 Bionic chip.
It's a fixture on our student iPad buying guide for a reason, after all, and we awarded it 4 and a half stars in our glowing iPad Mini review, saying it's "an excellent revision of one of Apple’s most beloved tablets, especially for note-takers and sketch artists".
Better yet, you can save on the pint-sized tablet at Amazon as part of the retailer's Prime Day event, with $119 shaved off of the MSRP - bringing it down to just $379.99.
Overview: Save $119 on Apple's smallest and arguably most versatile tablet as part of Prime Day.
Key features: 8.3-inch display with thin bezel design, 64GB storage, 12MP cameras
Product launched: September 2021
Price history: Before today's deal, we've seen the iPad Mini down to around $450, but this marks a steep discount.
Price comparison: Amazon: $379.99 | Walmart: $469 | Best Buy: $499.99
Reviews consensus: The iPad Mini's overhaul may be almost two years old now, but it remains an excellent tablet with a snappy processor, 8.3-inch display and solid cameras. The big boon, though, is its Apple Pencil 2nd Gen support, meaning you can scribble down notes with ease.
Live Science: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Featured in guides: Best iPad for students, Best tablets for students
Buy it if: You're looking for an iPad to keep handy for notes, or want a device for scrolling through social media. You want a tablet you can feasibly use with one hand.
Don't buy it if: You're waiting for an upgraded model in 2023/2024, want a headphone jack, would prefer a tablet with a keyboard attachment option.
