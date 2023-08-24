Save 20% on the fashionable Withings ScanWatch fitness tracker

Looking for a fitness tracker that’s both beautifully designed and gives you tons of advanced health and fitness metrics? If yes, this deal on the Withings ScanWatch is worth considering.

This smartwatch is on our list of best fitness trackers , and there are many reasons why. It has a minimalist design with a stainless steel case and chrome dial hands. It’s simple to set up. But one of the things we loved the most about it during testing was the crown on the side of the watch, which makes it easy to scroll through the features on the small display.

The battery life is up to 30 days of normal use, with an additional 20 days if you’re in power reserve mode. It has an in-built GPS, a heart rate tracker, a sleep tracker, and is water resistant too!

So, if you’re looking for a bargain, the Withings ScanWatch is 20% off at Amazon for a short amount of time only . Grab yourself one today!

Withings ScanWatch

Was: $299.95

Now: $239.96 at Amazon

Key features:

Compatibility: iOS, Android. Uses the Health Mate app

Battery life: Up to 30 days of normal use + 20 days in power reserve mode

Display and screen size: Passive Matrix OLED (PMOLED) screen, 38mm, and 42mm

GPS: Yes

Water resistance: Up to 5ATM (50 meters)

Heart rate tracker: Yes

Sleep tracker: Yes

Colors: Blue, white, and black faces with silver or gold trim. More than 20 watch straps available

Product launched: November 2021

Price history: This deal is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon in the last 30 days. Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are all offering similar prices.

Price comparison: Amazon: $239.96 | Walmart: $239.99 | Best Buy: $239.99

Reviews consensus: The Withings ScanWatch is a beautifully designed, easy-to-wear fitness tracker packed full of treats. For those hoping to take their health more seriously, this smartwatch is a brilliant investment and offers an everyday MOT to keep your engine running efficiently from the inside out.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best fitness trackers

Buy it if: You want a perfect balance between a traditional wristwatch and a contemporary fitness tracker. There’s a crown on the side that removes the need for touchscreens, and lets you easily scroll through the features on the display within the clock face. You get a ton of advanced health metrics too, including ECG levels, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, and more.