Prime Day deal cuts Echo Dot price by over 50%

Fresh off discounts for the Echo Pop last week, Prime Day brings a saving for Amazon's all-around speaker, the Echo Dot.



Amazon's Echo and Alexa partnership has surely got a smart speaker in more homes than many of its competitors, and the Echo Dot has long been the easy pickup for anyone looking to get started with smart home functionality.

And, just as it so often does, the Echo Dot (5th Generation) has seen its price slashed for Prime Day.

The retailer is now offering the spherical smart speaker for just $22.99 — a deal that's better than half price, with a saving of 54% off of the $49.99 MSRP. For that price, it might be worth buying two.

However, you might be better placed to pick up the Dot from Best Buy, as at time of publication Amazon was all out. It's still a bargain as they've matched Amazon's excellent discount, and with four months of Amazon Music thrown in for free, it may even prove to be better value for money.

Key features: Improved audio from the last generation, temperature sensor, and built-in Eero functionality.

Product launched: 2022

Price history: Before today's deal, we've seen the Echo Dot drop to around $25, so this slender additional saving is certainly welcome. Best Buy is matching the price, too.

Price comparison: Amazon: $22.99 | Best Buy: $22.99

Reviews consensus: The Amazon Echo Dot gets new revisions on a regular basis, but the company has certainly struck gold with this fifth-generation version. Not only does it offer additional touch gestures and much more consistent audio quality across an array of genres and media types, but it now packs a temperature sensor so you can trigger smart home actions when it gets colder or hotter. There's also Eero functionality if you're setting up a mesh network to help extend your Wi-Fi further.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | What Hi-Fi: ★★★★★

Buy it if: You want a smart speaker that looks subtle, sounds great, and takes seconds to set up — a far cry from some of its competitors.

Don't buy it if: You want a 3.5mm audio jack to plug in a device to play through the Amazon Echo Dot — it's been removed in this iteration, sadly.