Amazon's Echo Pop is reduced again, now to under $20

Save on the Echo Pop, Amazon's latest smart speaker variant.



Smart home devices are getting more popular year on year, and while Amazon's Echo Dot seemed to have the small smart speaker market cornered, the retailer/manufacturer introduced the Echo Pop to offer an even cheaper alternative.

While it's not quite on the same level as the Dot (a device everyone and their dog appears to own), the Amazon Echo Pop is growing in popularity thanks to regular deals — like this one from Amazon itself.

The company is offering the speaker for just $17.99, a more than 50% reduction off of the MSRP, and it's well worth a look for anyone that needs a voice assistant in their life.

Key features: Unique shape, good mic, multiple colors

Product launched: May 2023

Price history: Before today's deal, the Echo pop has regularly dipped to around the $25 mark, but this is the steepest saving we've seen since it debuted in May of this year - and Best Buy is matching it, too.

Price comparison: Amazon: $17.99 | Best Buy: $17.99

Reviews consensus: The Amazon Echo Dot may have most households in its vice-like grip, but the Echo Pop is a cheaper alternative that brings Alexa to your home for less and is largely successful in doing so. It could do with a little more bass, but with this adorable form factor, it's well worth a look. There are fewer sensors, but for a call-and-response smart assistant, it'll do the job.

TechRadar: ★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a cheap smart speaker, and you're already in the Alexa/Echo ecosystem - the Pop makes a great choice for adding to an existing network of speakers.

Don't buy it if: You want better audio quality - the Echo Pop tends to distort as it gets louder - consider an Echo Dot instead.