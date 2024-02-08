Pick up a pair of excellent Beats earbuds for under $130

Looking for a stylish AirPods alternative? The Beats Studio Buds could be just what you're looking for, and they're now reduced by $40 at Best Buy.

When picking the best running headphones, there are a few boxes we like to make sure recommendations tick. They need to be comfortable, whether they're "classic" over-the-head options or in-ear buds, feel secure, and they also need to sound great — there's no way you'll hit a new PB with your playlist sounding garbled.

Thankfully, there are plenty of options that fit that bill, and the Beats Studio Buds certainly fit that description, with great audio, noise-cancellation, and more, at least according to our friends at TechRadar.

Better yet, Best Buy has knocked $40 off the MSRP of the earbuds, meaning you can get them for just $129.99.

Available in a nifty transparent option (pictured), the Beats Studio Buds eschew the classic Beats foible of having too much bass. In fact, they're some of the best earbuds from Beats, or Apple, period.

There's pretty solid noise cancelling, too, meaning you can block out a noisy gym or public transport. In fact, that makes them a much cheaper alternative to the AirPods Pro, which cost considerably more.

They support Spatial Audio, too, and you'll get a great chance to test it out thanks to Best Buy throwing in three months of Apple Music and Apple TV+. The result is getting to watch movies and TV shows with your own personal surround sound system, or listen to versions of your favorite songs updated with Spatial Audio in mind.