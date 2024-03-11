One of our favorite Garmin watches is now half-price at Walmart — and it's an ideal running companion

Many of us almost always have "get fitter" on our list of goals, and while it's not always easy (and our couch beckons), there are some great fitness trackers out there that can help keep you accountable. And now, one of our all-time favorites, the Garmin Forerunner 945 GPS Running Smartwatch, has been slashed by $300 at Walmart — which is exactly half the original price.

In our 2022 Forerunner 945 GPS Running Smartwatch review , we gave the watch a very high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, making it one of the best fitness trackers we’ve ever tested. And as you can probably tell by its name, it’s been designed with runners in mind.

When reviewing the smartwatch, we found it to be particularly well suited to the outdoorsy runner or keen triathlete user type. It has transflective display technology, meaning that you can view the screen better in sunlight, which might help reduce glare on a sunny afternoon.

The Garmin Forerunner 945 is not limited to running, though. The smartwatch, whose siblings made it into our roundup of the best Garmin watches of all time, allows you to track 30 different sports, including popular choices like yoga and biking, and receive insights like calorie expenditure and step count. Our reviewer even wrote about how she was "pleasantly surprised at how some of its new key features enhanced my training."

As well as tracking your workouts, the smartwatch can help you inject more variety into your fitness routine by providing new exercise suggestions. You can be motivated by your favorite music too; the watch can store over 1,000 songs.

Health is an all-round goal, and the Garmin Forerunner 945 can also measure stress and sleep. For example, it breaks sleep into light, deep, and REM phases and shares a graph of your body movements in bed. However, we did find that it did sometimes mistake things like cozy pre-bed TV sessions for sleep.

Its other helpful features include a GPS navigation system with detailed maps, which allow you to explore new routes without the risk of getting lost (great for running adventures). Garmin has also added Assistant and Incident Detection features that allow you to add three contacts in case you need to call for help.

All in all, in the words of our reviewer, "the Garmin Forerunner 945 is a top-class sports tracking and training analysis fitness tracker," and it can be a great companion for you when running or while doing other exercises.