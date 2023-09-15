Is this the last M1 iPad Air discount?

Apple's best all-round tablet is likely to be discontinued soon, meaning now is a great time to pick up a discounted iPad Air.

Our pick of the iPad lineup, and our choice for the best tablet for students, the iPad Air is an easy recommendation at full price - but it's been discounted again.

With Apple expected to roll out new iPads next month or early in 2024, it's a good time to pick one up - especially since the company tends to discontinue M-series tablets when the new one drops.

B&H Photo is offering $50 off of the iPad Air M1, and while we've seen steeper discounts, this is for the version with 256GB of storage.

Not convinced? Be sure to check out our glowing iPad Air M1 review.

Key features: Apple M1 chip, 10.9-inch display, 256GB of storage

Product launched: March 2022

Price history: We've seen $100 knocked off the 64GB version fairly regularly, but the boost in memory makes this a deal worth considering, especially if you intend this iPad Air to replace your laptop.

Reviews consensus: We didn't see an iPad Air with M2 announced, with no iPad announcements at all at Apple's latest event. We expect news soon, but in any case, the M1 iPad Air remains an excellent purchase with laptop-level performance and excellent battery life. You can use Apple Pencil (Second Generation), too, as well as the Apple Magic Keyboard - although both are pricey.

LIve Science: ★★★★½ TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best iPad for students, best tablet for students

Buy it if: You want a tablet that could replace your laptop, with Apple Silicon features like Stage Manager included. You want plenty of storage.

Don't buy it if: You want to wait for another version, potentially with an M2 or M3 chip.