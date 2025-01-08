11 incredible technologies we've seen at CES 2025 so far — from a holographic windshield display to a fridge that can cook

CES 2025 is in full swing and hundreds of innovators, engineers and manufacturers have descended on Las Vegas to showcase cutting-edge and exciting technologies, from pieces that are set for commercial release to those that are more experimental in nature.

There are plenty of new technologies on show, with a significant number leaning on artificial intelligence (AI) — although there are plenty other technologies worth highlighting. Live Science is on the ground and we've selected a handful of innovations that have caught our eye so far.

1. World's 1st holographic windshield display

(Image credit: Hyundai)

Drivers of future electric vehicles (EVs) could be using a holographic display that spans the breadth of their windshield. Developed alongside the optics company Zeiss, Hyundai Mobis' new windshield display is a first-of-its-kind innovation that projects key information, such as navigation and safety alerts, in a panoramic and immersive way. Mass production of this technology will begin in 2027, representatives said.

2. A haptic pendant that beats along to music

(Image credit: Future/Keumars Afifi-Sabet)

Titan is a company that builds advanced haptic motors (or small devices that generate vibrations in things that you hold) for smartphones and gaming devices— but its latest innovation is a relaxation device designed to be worn around the neck. "TITAN Ono" is a pendant that taps into "high definition" haptics to send vibrations through your chest based on a handful of pre-configured modes that may help entertain or calm you. You might, for example, want to feel the sensation of a cat purring, or a heart beating. The device can also be connected to Bluetooth headphones and deliver haptic sensations that accurately mimic the way your chest cavity resonates when you listen to booming live music.

3. An AI-powered reader for children's books

(Image credit: Future/Keumars Afifi-Sabet)

Winner of a CES 2025 Innovation Award, Woongjin ThinkBig's Booxtory is an AI-powered reading device that uses technology to outsource the effort of parents reading to their kidss. You can place a book down in front of the device and the onboard camera uses optical character recognition (OCR) technology to take in the words — with an in-house generative AI system reading out the words through a connected speaker. Its plethora of features includes switching between different preset voices, or even training the AI with a sample of your own voice.

4. The motor-free haptics technology that uses oil

(Image credit: Future/Keumars Afifi-Sabet)

Scientists from Japan have developed a new type of haptics technology called "SoftMRF" that can replicate specific textured feelings, like pushing your hands into the sand. Rather than using motors, the engineers add a small amount of oil into an actuator — a device that converts energy into mechanical motion — before running a current through it. The viscosity of the recreated oil changes with the magnetic field, which allows them to precisely control the level of resistance and the specific sensation you feel when you, for example, push a trigger on a joystick.

5. AI-powered TV that can isolate different sound sources

(Image credit: Future/Keumars Afifi-Sabet)

Toshiba has showcased a handful of ways that AI can transform the viewing experience at home. The highlight is an in-built software for your TV that detects different types of audio coming through — such as commentary and crowd noise during a sports game — and allows you to isolate one particular track at the push of a button. In another example, demonstrators isolated the voice of a reporter during a news segment — and then pushed a button to dampen the reporter's voice and broadcast just the sounds of traffic. The technology is still in development with no fixed release date.

6. The paperlike digital art display with a year-long battery life

(Image credit: InkPoster)

InkPoster is the world's first low-power and high-resolution display that lets you upload and display full-color pieces of artwork on your walls using e-paper technology. The battery life lasts for up to a year on a single charge. The largest model has a 31.5-inch (80 centimeter) 2,560 x 1,440-pixel rectangular display — all featured in an aluminum frame with a matte finish. Each one is also Wi-Fi compatible and only needs a power supply when new images are being uploaded.

7. The satellite internet smartphone add-on

(Image credit: HMD)

HMD OffGrid is ideal for anybody who's regularly on the move. This device can be linked with your smartphone to enable you to tap into satellite internet networks so you can carry on receiving and sending messages to friends and family while also beaming up regular location updates — especially in areas that have no internet or cellular signal whatsoever.

8. The headset that puts you in a "sound bubble"

(Image credit: Skyted)

The Skyted 320 is a headset unlike any other — not only does the microphone isolate your voice, but the device itself creates an invisible sound bubble around you that makes sure nobody 2 feet (0.6 meters) away from you can hear your voice. The technology relies on lowering the sound threshold at which your voice can be picked up by the microphones, representatives said. The minimum voice level activation is 40 decibels, whereas most devices need you to speak at a volume of at least 90 dB — the microphones will also isolate your voice and dampen any background noise for the person you're speaking with.

9. A fridge that can cook

(Image credit: EatFigo)

Figo is a refrigerator that fits on your countertops that can coos and store food until it is ready to be prepared with sous-vide cooking — a method of cooking that involves sealing food in a bag and submerging it in water heated to the precise temperatures required. This device lets people effortlessly schedule meals that they prepped a couple of days previously. The idea is to promote better food consumption habits, according to EatFigo representatives.

10. The first 'rollable' laptop

(Image credit: Future/Keumars Afifi-Sabet)

Lenovo has debuted a 2-in-1 laptop with a new rollable display, making it the first machine of its kind ever launched.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable offers a second display above the standard 14-inch (35.5 cm) screen, extending the screen's real estate to 16.7 inches (42.4 cm). You can activate the additional screen space either by tapping a dedicated key or by making hand gestures to the camera. This form factor sets it apart from 360-degree 2-in-1 laptop-tablet hybrids or even foldable devices.

11. The first transparent and wireless TV

(Image credit: Future/Keumars Afifi-Sabet)

First debuting at CES 2024, LG's wireless and transparent 4K OLED TV, dubbed "Signature OLED T" is now commercially available — if you have at least $60,000 to spend. The "true wireless" technology that LG has given this device is amisnomer, given there are two standard power cables with the set-up that powers the display itself and a companion box. You can plug in any cabling, like HDMI, into the companion box, and set this anywhere in your home up to 30 feet (9 meters) away — ideally with a clear line of sight. The box then transmits the data to the panel itself via Wi-Fi.