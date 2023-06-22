Save $800 on this MacBook rival from Samsung
The Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book2 just got a huge discount at Amazon.
If you're looking for a MacBook alternative, this deal is for you - with Samsung's powerful Galaxy Book2 currently discounted heavily at Amazon.
Apple's MacBook lineup is popular, but it's not for everyone. While it can run alternate operating systems, it can be a hassle if you need Windows for coding or student work.
Step forward Samsung, then, with its great-looking, and powerful, Galaxy Book2 machines. In this deal from Amazon, you can grab an i7 version of the "Business" variant, worth over $2000, for under $1350, too - making it cheaper than a MacBook Pro. That's just over $800 off of the MSRP.
Normally we wouldn't recommend a business laptop for students, as you're paying for a lot of extra security focus that you don't need, but this $800 discount is too good to ignore.
Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book2
Was:
$2150
Now: $1349 at Amazon
Overview: Save just over $800 on this powerful Windows 11 machine, with a Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM.
Key features: Windows 11, 16GB of RAM, 14-inch display
Product launched: April 2022
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen this laptop drop to at Amazon, and we've not found comparable prices from other retailers for the same i7-toting spec - meaning this could be a huge deal.
Price comparison: Amazon: $1349 | Samsung: $1499
Reviews consensus: The closest you'll find a Windows laptop getting to a MacBook-like design, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 is worth a look for anyone doing serious creative work. It's also focused on security, with Samsung specifically suggesting it's great for crypto professionals and banking. It also has a full HD webcam, too, and while the display could be sharper, it's at least bright.
Buy it if: You want a powerful laptop capable of doing real work on the move. You want to run Windows 11 on a device that looks better than many Windows laptops.
Don't buy it if: You want a higher resolution or more powerful graphics. The 1080p display here looks great, but there are more pixel dense alternatives out there.
Alternatives: There are cheaper versions on the Samsung website, including an i5 version which costs $1079.99. Then there is the latest MacBook Air with M2 chip, which is slightly discounted at $1236 over at Amazon.
Live Science newsletter
Stay up to date on the latest science news by signing up for our Essentials newsletter.
Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, Dexerto and TechRadar. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
Most Popular
By Harry Baker
By Ben Turner