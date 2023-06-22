Save $800 on this MacBook rival from Samsung

If you're looking for a MacBook alternative, this deal is for you - with Samsung's powerful Galaxy Book2 currently discounted heavily at Amazon.

Apple's MacBook lineup is popular, but it's not for everyone. While it can run alternate operating systems, it can be a hassle if you need Windows for coding or student work.

Step forward Samsung, then, with its great-looking, and powerful, Galaxy Book2 machines. In this deal from Amazon, you can grab an i7 version of the "Business" variant, worth over $2000, for under $1350, too - making it cheaper than a MacBook Pro. That's just over $800 off of the MSRP.

Normally we wouldn't recommend a business laptop for students, as you're paying for a lot of extra security focus that you don't need, but this $800 discount is too good to ignore.

Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book2

Was: $2150

Now: $1349 at Amazon

Overview: Save just over $800 on this powerful Windows 11 machine, with a Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM.

Key features: Windows 11, 16GB of RAM, 14-inch display

Product launched: April 2022

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen this laptop drop to at Amazon, and we've not found comparable prices from other retailers for the same i7-toting spec - meaning this could be a huge deal.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1349 | Samsung: $1499

Reviews consensus: The closest you'll find a Windows laptop getting to a MacBook-like design, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 is worth a look for anyone doing serious creative work. It's also focused on security, with Samsung specifically suggesting it's great for crypto professionals and banking. It also has a full HD webcam, too, and while the display could be sharper, it's at least bright.

Buy it if: You want a powerful laptop capable of doing real work on the move. You want to run Windows 11 on a device that looks better than many Windows laptops.

Don't buy it if: You want a higher resolution or more powerful graphics. The 1080p display here looks great, but there are more pixel dense alternatives out there.

Alternatives: There are cheaper versions on the Samsung website, including an i5 version which costs $1079.99. Then there is the latest MacBook Air with M2 chip, which is slightly discounted at $1236 over at Amazon.