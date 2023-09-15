Apple's MacBook Pro is reduced again

The latest MacBook Pro has had $200 snipped off of the price just weeks after we thought the deal was gone.

We cover a lot of deals here at LiveScience, and you have to move fast. Not long ago, we covered Amazon's discount of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and the deal is back now at B & H photo.

This excellent student laptop is now just $1799 at the retailer, $200 off of the MSRP. That includes the latest M2 Pro chip, too, for plenty of power.

Key features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, plenty of power, ample ports

Product launched: January 2023

Price history: This deal is one we've seen before, but given this is still the latest MacBook Pro we'll continue to shout it from the rooftops.

Price comparison: B&H Photo: $1799 | Best Buy: $1799

Reviews consensus: The MacBook Pro M2 Pro is much the same as the M1 Pro version, but that means it has the best display in a laptop, a fantastic keyboard, a 1080p webcam, and a best-in-class trackpad, meaning it nails the fundamentals. It's also got plenty of ports, but new this time around is the M2 Pro chip which offers another performance bump from its already excellent predecessor. It's not as light or thin as the MacBook Air, but it really is like carrying a desktop computer in your bag, such is the power on offer.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | iMore: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Macbook for students, Best laptops for students

Buy it if: You want a laptop that doesn't compromise on power, but is still portable enough to put in a backpack with ease. You need an HDMI port.

Don't buy it if: You're waiting to see if an M3 version is announced. You want something even more portable - the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is much lighter.