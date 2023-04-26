Save $600 on the Unistellar eVscope 2 digital telescope – down to its lowest price this year

This incredible Unistellar eVscope 2 telescope is still expensive, but you can save $600 at Amazon right now.

Telescopes, particularly the best telescopes, are expensive which makes finding the best telescope deals a crucial part of the buying process.

That's doubly important when you're eyeing up a model that costs close to five thousand dollars on any given day, but we've found a deal on the Unistellar eVscope 2 that makes it at least a little easier on the wallet.

That's because Amazon is offering $600 off of the MSRP of $4899 (opens in new tab), bringing it down to just $4299. That's still a sizeable discount and the cheapest we've seen it this year, so if you've been looking at picking one up it might just be the perfect time.

(opens in new tab) Unistellar eVscope 2 - Was $4899 , now $4299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $600 on one of the best telescopes around. The Unistellar eVscope 2 is easy to use and produces stunning images thanks to its built-in camera.

(opens in new tab) Unistellar eVscope 2 with Unistellar Backpack - Was $5199 , now $4599 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $600: If you want something to carry your expensive scope around in, you can also get the same discount on this bundle that includes the Unistellar Backpack.

Ok, so it's still not what you'd consider "cheap", but it's still an excellent telescope with a 4.5-inch aperture and a micro OLED eyepiece from Nikon.

Naturally, this price range still isn't ideal for beginners, but it is still easy to set up and use, with a gorgeous design and sturdy build quality.

The Unistellar eVscope 2 works with a handy companion app which is easy to use, allowing for manual control and viewing recommendations based on time, date, year and location.

In our very positive Unistellar eVscope 2 review (opens in new tab), we awarded it 4-and-a-half stars, praising its app integration, sturdy design and impressive image quality - but understandably suggesting its price makes it a tough recommendation for all but the most die-hard astronomers.

"Unistellar has clearly gone over each tiny aspect of the eVscope 2’s design and every inch feels and looks premium. An all-encompassing system allows newcomer astronomers to navigate quickly to popular celestial objects and includes a 7.7MP camera built-in with intelligent enhanced imaging techniques to capture detailed images of the heavens. Though it has an electronic eyepiece, traditional astronomers may miss an optical eyepiece."