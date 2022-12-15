Telescope deals: save on telescopes from Celestron, Orion, Vaonis & more

Looking for great telescope deals but aren't sure where to start? If so, then you've come to the right place. We've rounded up all the best telescope deals from our favorite reliable retailers so you don't have to, saving you time and money so you can get stargazing much faster.

We've included telescopes for every budget and experience level, from beginners all the way up to advanced users, and some of these would even be suitable for kids, too, which would make a great gift this holiday season. If this is going to be your very first telescope, or you're looking to upgrade to a better one, check out our guide on the best telescopes to see which ones might be worth going for — you never know, they might just be on offer.

But how do you know which kind of telescope you want? There are many different types, and to a newbie, all the terminology can be very confusing. There are three main types of telescope: refractor, reflector and catadioptric.

Refractor telescopes are a great choice for beginners for their easy setup and wallet-friendly price and are better for looking at objects such as the moon and other planets.

Reflector telescopes are a good option for amateur astronomers who want to see distant galaxies and nebulas. Reflector telescopes can also be split up into two categories — Newtonian and Dobsonian, but we've kept them together in this guide to make things easier.

Catadioptric telescopes were created to fix many of the issues found in refractor and reflector scopes, like coma and chromatic aberration. These scopes do tend to be pricier, but worth it in our opinion. These can also be split into two different types; Maksutov-Cassegrain and Schmidt-Cassegrain.

We keep this telescope deals guide updated all year round, so if the telescope you have your eye on isn't on here, keep checking back as it may be on sale in the future.

Refractor telescopes

(opens in new tab) Celestron 70mm Travel Scope - was $109.95 now $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Designed for beginner astronomers, this travel scope from Celestron would be ideal for adults or kids with an interest in stargazing, or for more seasoned astronomers who want a scope to take with them on the go. It also comes with its own custom backpack to carry everything in.

(opens in new tab) Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ - was $611.95 now $359.95 at Adorama (opens in new tab) Save a huge 41% on the Celestron StaSense Explorer telescope at Adorama. It's easy to set up and connects to a smartphone app which will display a list of celestial objects that are currently visible.

(opens in new tab) Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT Telescope Kit - was $129.95 now $68 at Walmart (opens in new tab) This Celestron kit from Walmart is almost half-price and includes everything you need to get stargazing in one handy kit. It offers stunning images of the Moon, Jupiter, Saturn, and brighter deep sky objects like the Orion Nebula, and it also includes a smartphone adapter and Bluetooth remote.

(opens in new tab) Celestron AstroMaster 90AZ - was $319.95 now $178 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save over $140 on this Celestron AstroMaster 90AZ scope with a powerful 90mm objective lens, two high-quality eyepieces (20mm and 10mm), and also includes a smartphone adapter to take astro images with ease.

(opens in new tab) Celestron Inspire 100AZ - was $484.44 now $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This scope scored well in our best telescopes (opens in new tab) list, and with the largest aperture in Celestron’s Inspire range, the Inspire 100AZ is ideal for new amateur astronomers and comes with everything you need to get started. Note: If you are considering buying this scope, do shop around — other retailers are offering it cheaper but they were all out of stock.

(opens in new tab) Vaonis Vespera Observation Station Smart Telescope - was $2499.00 now $1999.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save a huge $500 on this hybrid telescope and camera at Amazon. Released in 2022, this is the little sister to the Stellina, which is featured in our best telescopes (opens in new tab) guide, so you can be sure this scope will also be of fantastic quality. An incredible choice for deep-sky gazing or astrophotography, but you'll need the budget for it.

Reflector telescopes

(opens in new tab) Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ Telescope - was $319.95 now $224.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 30% on this user-friendly and powerful Celestron telescope engineered with a lightweight frame and fully-coated optics to provide crystal-clear, bright images of Saturn, Jupiter, and the Moon, along with deep space objects including brighter galaxies and nebulae.

(opens in new tab) Celestron - AstroMaster 130EQ - was $349.95 now $279.95 with an additional coupon at Amazon (opens in new tab) A great, budget-friendly option for astrophotographers, this telescope features a camera adapter that makes it simple to take long exposure images of the night sky. This scope is on our best telescopes (opens in new tab) list, and there's also an additional coupon to get a further $30 off, making it only $249.95.

(opens in new tab) Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ Telescope - was $219.95 now $152.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 30% on this Celestron PowerSeeker scope, a great choice for beginners at a wallet-friendly price, complete with an equatorial mount to track celestial objects with ease.

(opens in new tab) Unistellar eVscope 2 - was $5199 now $4299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you have big bucks to spend on your next telescope, you cannot go wrong with the Unistellar eVscope 2, and you can save $900 on Amazon at the moment. We thought this was one of the best telescopes we've ever reviewed (opens in new tab) — it can do pretty much everything, although, as beautiful as it is (and it really is!), it's way out of budget for most astronomers.

Read our review of the Unistellar eVscope 2

(opens in new tab) Orion StarBlast II 4.5 EQ - was $259.99 now $199.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save $60 at Walmart on this good quality all-round reflector telescope, providing clear views of the moon, planets, and galaxy clusters. It's a great option for keeping the costs down, although beginners may struggle to get the mount set up. This scope ranked very highly in our best telescopes (opens in new tab) list.

Schmidt-Cassegrain telescopes

(opens in new tab) Celestron NexStar 8SE Telescope - was $1699.99 now $1499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $200 on the Celestron NexStar 8SE scope, giving an amazing stargazing experience for beginners and experienced observers, and it even tops our best telescopes (opens in new tab) list. When we reviewed this telescope (opens in new tab) we loved how bright and sharp the views were, and we think it would make a fantastic scope for beginners with bigger budgets.



Read our review of the Celestron NexStar 8SE telescope

(opens in new tab) Celestron NexStar 6SE - was $1004.03 now $949.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're wanting a great scope but don't quite have the budget for the 8SE, or don't need as much magnification, why not consider the 6SE which still has excellent reviews at a slightly lower price.

(opens in new tab) Celestron CGEM II 1100 EdgeHD 11" - was $7409.95 now $5699 at Adorama (opens in new tab) Save over $1700 on the Celestron CGEM II 1100 EDGE HD 11" telescope at Adorama, which they claim produces aberration-free images across a wide visual and photographic field of view — perfect for serious astronomers and astrophotographers with a big budget.

Maksutov-Cassegrain telescopes

(opens in new tab) Celestron Astro Fi 102mm Telescope - was £449.99 now £419 at Wex (opens in new tab) Save £40 on this Celestron telescope at Wex — it's lightweight and easy to set up, making it a great choice for beginners. When we reviewed this telescope (opens in new tab)we thought it was a great starter telescope best suited for lunar and planetary observing. It also ranks highly on our best telescopes (opens in new tab) list.