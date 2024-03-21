Grab a pack of five eclipse glasses with an excellent Amazon deal to watch the solar eclipse with company

With the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 fast approaching, now is the best time to buy some special glasses so that they'll arrive in time for you to view the event. Amazon is selling a reduced five-pack of $9.99 solar glasses, so you can watch the solar spectacle with your friends and loved ones, a much easier option than making your own pair for everyone.

It’s vitally important that you keep your eyes safe when viewing a solar eclipse, and that you never look at the sun without adequate protection. These glasses are CE- and ISO- certified for direct sun viewing. The American Astronomical Society (AAS) also approves the manufacturer on its list of suppliers of safe solar viewers and filters.

Not only do these solar eclipse glasses allow you and your loved ones to view the eclipse together, but they’ve also been crafted to fit everyone. There are two crease lines on each side to accommodate wide and narrow faces, meaning they can be worn by adults, teens and younger children alike.

The glasses have racked up plenty of positive reviews from Amazon customers, who have been calling them things like "easy to use." One five-star review commented on how universal the fit is, remarking that "they fit my big head."

Each pack also includes a Solar Imaging Enhancing Photo Lens, which will enable your smartphone to take photographs of solar events like the approaching eclipse.

Solar Eclipse Glasses: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=74387&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSolar-Eclipse-Glasses-Certified-Viewing%2Fdp%2FB08GB3QC1H%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> was $19.99 , now $9.99 at Amazon These glasses are a great way to view the solar eclipse at an affordable price. Since they come in a pack of five, you can view the event with friends and family and even take pictures using the added Solar Imaging Enhancing Photo Lens.

Key features: ISO-certified, made by a manufacturer approved by the AAS, universal fit, bonus smartphone photo filter.

Product launched: April 2022

Price history: This year, the price of these solar eclipse glasses has varied, sometimes being as high as $19.99 or $17.99.

Reviews consensus: Amazon customers have been leaving glowing reviews of the solar glasses, calling them things like "easy to use" and "great protection."

Buy it if: You want to view the eclipse safely.

Don't buy it if: If you're after a closer view, a piece of specialist kit like a telescope might be a better option.

Remember to never look directly at the sun. According to NASA, the only time that it's safe to look at the sun without solar eclipse viewing glasses is during the brief moment of totality, which is when the moon entirely blocks the sun’s surface. At all other times, looking at the sun could permanently damage your eyesight or even cause you to lose your eyesight.