Snap the night sky for less with the Sony A7ii, now $500 off at Adorama

If you are looking for amazing deals on cameras, then look no further as Adorama are currently offering a huge 35% saving on Sony's A7ii (opens in new tab)- that's a saving of $500!

Many photographers are not only making the switch from other brands over to Sony, but they also making the switch to full frame cameras. One of the biggest obstacles with full frame cameras is the higher price tag, but this massive discount makes buying your first full frame camera that much more achievable. If you're looking to make the switch to Sony - this could be your way in.

Sony have some absolutely fantastic cameras offering incredible image quality, and the A7ii is no exception. And for $898 it's an absolute steal. It's not the most recent of the Sony Alpha line, but it's still a great option if you're looking to upgrade your current equipment if you're looking for one of the best astrophotography cameras on a budget. It's very portable and lightweight, offers 24.3MP and it was the worlds first full frame camera with 5-axis image stabilization.

(opens in new tab) Sony A7ii Mirrorless Full Frame Camera: $1,398 now $898 at Adorama (opens in new tab) This full frame mirrorless camera from Sony can be yours for $898 at Adorama - that's a huge $500 saving. A brilliant introduction to full frame cameras.

While this camera may not be the most technologically advanced or innovative, it's hard to deny that it still gives more than satisfying results. It's equipped with Sony's incredible autofocus and subject tracking, including face recognition and tracking. It can shoot up to 5fps which isn't the fastest speeds available, but for landscape and street photography you don't need to be able to shoot super fast on burst mode anyway.

It's also a great little camera for shooting video - although not being the best one out there for videography, it would be a good camera to shoot with to get to grips with the basics. It has the ability to record in the XAVC S codec, which offers a 50MB/s bit rate at 1080/60p. The LCD screen also has an increased resolution to that of its predecessor.

It's a super portable camera weighting in at just 600g, making it small and lightweight enough to easily carry around with you or take away as a travel camera, ideal if you need one of the best wildlife photography cameras. It also has in built OSS so you'll be able to capture super clean, sharp images without the need to use a tripod - making it great for travelling.

With Sony cameras holding their value so well, both new and on the used market, you will be lucky to find a full frame mirrorless camera for less than $1000, so this discount really is incredible.

