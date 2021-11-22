Save 30% or more on Slime Kits this Black Friday

If someone tells you they don't love slime, they're probably lying.

Making goo with slime kits is one of our favorite science demonstrations here at Live Science. For the people in your life who, like us, can't get enough slime and want to learn how to make their own, here are the best Black Friday slime kit deals for 2021.

Slime kits provide a simple yet engaging way to introduce basic concepts in science and math. Kids will learn how combining certain amounts of materials together can create something new — and slimy! From dinosaur slime and galaxy slime to confetti slime and unicorn slime, you're sure to find a slime kit that fits the interests of any kid.

To help you find the perfect slime kit, Live Science has gathered the best Black Friday slime kit deals for 2021. Right now, these fun slime kits are selling for 30% off or more at Amazon: Elmer's Confetti Slime Kit, which is a great option for kids who are new to slime, and the Kiko Unicorn DIY Slime Making Kit, which allows for a bit more customization for kids who are ready for more of a challenge.

And make sure to check out Live Science's guide to more Black Friday science kit deals for 2021.

Today's best Black Friday slime kit deals

now $14.40 at Amazon Thames & Kosmos Ooze Labs: Alien slime lab kit was $29.95 now $14.40 at Amazon This slime kit from Thames & Kosmos is 52% off at Amazon, which is a really great deal for everything that comes with it. Not only does the kit have ingredients to make up to four different types of slime, but it also includes a science experiment kit for kids to test the different types of slime and identify them.

now $31.95 at Amazon Original Stationary Fluffy Slime Kit: was $34.90 now $31.95 at Amazon This ice cream slime kit from Original Stationary is 8% off at Amazon right now. This kit is a fun one because of all the customization options and accessories. It provides everything kids need to practice principles of chemistry while stretching their imagination as they "serve" the colorful slime in pretend ice cream cones.

, now $14.37 at Amazon Discovering DIY Slime Kit: was $19.98 , now $14.37 at Amazon

This simple slime kit from Discovering DIY is 28% off at Amazon. This one looks simple at first, but requires kids to make their own custom slime colors with a variety of different ingredients to choose from. Kids can experiment with combining the various colors in different amounts and create a truly one-of-a-kind slime!

, now $21.99 at Amazon ESSENSON Slime Kit: was $23.99 , now $21.99 at Amazon

Plus another 15% off with a coupon This unicorn themed slime kit from Essenson is selling for 8% off with another 15% coupon at Amazon. Multi-coated optics deliver high-contrast views and BaK-4 glass will enhance the color of your view. Waterproof and fogproof, with protective rubber covering.

, now $22.17 at Amazon Elmer's Celebration Slime Kit: was $29.99 , now $22.17 at Amazon

This fun and simple slime kit from Elmer's is selling for 26% off at Amazon. This kit is a great one for kids who are new to making slime because it only requires three steps. However, it does not come with a mixing bowl, so keep that in mind if you were hoping for something more all-inclusive.

now $26.98 at Amazon BYONEBYE Jumbo Slime Kit: $35.95 now $26.98 at Amazon Here is an outstanding deal for the kid who truly cannot get enough slime! This kit comes with 126 pieces — including 48 bottles of glitter, which could mean you'll be finding flecks of glitter in your house for the rest of your life, but it also means the sky's the limit when it comes to creating slime with this kit.

, now $8.47 at Amazon Elmer's Confetti Slime Kit: was $12.47 , now $8.47 at Amazon

This budget-friendly slime kit from Elmer's is 32% off on Amazon right now. This is a great deal if you're not sure if your kid will enjoy making and playing with slime. This slime kit is simpler and smaller than some of its competitors, but still contains a couple options for fun customization and experimentation.

When shopping for a slime kit, be sure to consider the kit's difficulty level, because some kits are more advanced than others. For kids who are new to making slime, look for kits that require only three steps. Choose one of the more complex slime kits with extra ingredients for increased customization for the kids who are slime-making pros.

Make sure that the kit provides everything you need to make slime. Some slime kits come with all the ingredients and utensils, while other kits provide only the basic ingredients. So, if you're not thrilled about using your kitchen mixing bowl to make slime, check if the slime kit you choose comes with bowls and stirring utensils.

Originally published on Live Science.