Prefer Android to Apple? Save up to $300 on these brilliant Samsung Galaxy tablets

This Black Friday deal from Amazon can save you $300 on Samsung tablets, with a whole host of models available.

Samsung arguably stands as one of the best Android tablet manufacturers, with high-quality, portable devices that offer something for every budget. As part of Black Friday, Amazon has discounted plenty of them, too, ranging from the A7 Lite all the way up to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+.

The latter is the headline deal, too, because you can save 25% off of the MSRP. That’s a $300 saving that brings the 512GB configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ down to $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) – not bad for a device we nominated as one of the best tablets for students .

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4-inch - was $1199.99 , now $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Samsung’s largest tablet has a 12.4-inch display and packs plenty of storage with 512GB available. It’s $300 off at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11-inch - was $699.99 , now $538.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Samsung’s most powerful tablet also comes in an 11-inch form factor with the capability to connect to a monitor to work like a PC, too.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 64GB - was $229.99 , now $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This 10.5-inch tablet has more storage than the 32GB model below but matches it for specs and capabilities.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB - was $229.99 , now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With a large 10.5-inch screen, this Samsung tablet runs Android, and has a resolution of 1920x1200.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite - was $159.99 , now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This compact tablet is reduced by almost 40%, and offers a long-lasting battery and an 8.7-inch display.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ (opens in new tab) has a huge 12.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2800x1752, making it as sharp as they come. It includes the S-Pen stylus for note-taking or creative projects and includes a 4K camera on the back, too.

If that’s a little too big, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (opens in new tab) fits much of the same internals into a smaller size, with an 11-inch screen but the same amount of power. The 128GB version is reduced by over 20%.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is available in two different configurations, with $90 off of the 32GB version (opens in new tab), and $100 off of the 64GB one (opens in new tab). The A8 offers a 10.5-inch screen, fast charging, and access to Samsung Kids – making it ideal for youngsters, particularly at this price.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an 8.7-inch tablet with 32GB of storage. It’s down to $99.99, making it ideal for computing novices that need something to fire off an email from or scroll through social media.