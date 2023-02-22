Save over 50% on this student-friendly Epson printer

Looking to print off your latest dissertation or script? This Epson printer is a great way to do it - and it's seen a huge price drop, too.

While much of our lives are confined to our laptops, smartphones and tablets in digital form, there's always a need for a printer. Whether it's for submitting a hard copy of a piece of work, printing out a document to get it signed or notarized, or any other reason, it doesn't hurt to have a printer handy.

Printers themselves have come a long way from the nineties and noughties, too, and as they've got more reliable they've actually become more affordable, too. A great example is the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3820 printer which is available at a steep discount at Best Buy right now.

The retailer has slashed the price down to just $79.99 (opens in new tab) -- a $120 saving from the $199.99 MSRP.

(opens in new tab) Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3820 - Was $199.99, now $79.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $120 on this compact, all-in-one printer that's wireless - ideal for the corner of your dorm room for when digital copies aren't an option.

As the phrase "all in one" would suggest, the Epsom WorkForce Pro WF-3820 is a true multipurpose machine.

When it comes to printing, it uses heat-free technology to print pages quickly in color or black and white, and this also helps it print large quantities reliably -- there really is nothing worse than printing a huge document only for it to get stuck halfway, after all. To that end, this model holds 250 sheets at once.

It can also scan documents, too, and uses a wireless setup process which means it doesn't need to be plugged into your device at all so you can print from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

It also has a 2.7-inch color touchscreen for on-device control, meaning it's easy to manage projects at a glance.

User reviews are very positive, too, with an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 (opens in new tab) on Best Buy's site. Buyers have noted how easy it is to set up and use the printer, as well as the affordability of it even at full price.