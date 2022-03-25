Save 53% on Pandemic: The Board Game, now £21.08 at Amazon UK

While playing a game about a global pandemic might be the last thing you want to do after living it for the last two years, Amazon’s current deal on the board game Pandemic is well worth considering if family game nights are something you enjoy.

Pandemic from Z-Man Games should be £44.99, but it’s currently available for just £21.08 on Amazon . That’s an impressive saving of 53%, and the cheapest you’re likely to pick up a brand new copy of the game for.

If you’ve never played Pandemic, let us give you a quick rundown. It can be played with two, three, or four players, but rather than all working against each other, you’ll all need to work together. There won’t ever be one winner in a game of Pandemic: either everyone wins, or everyone loses.

Players will need to collaborate in order to stop a disease outbreak spreading across the game board, which represents the world. Each player collects a hand of cards as they play, giving them unique skills and specializations. And by using them effectively, they can – hopefully – stop the spread of the disease before it’s too late.

Pandemic: The Board Game - was £44.99 , now £21.08 on Amazon With up to four players, this is a game about working together to stop the spread of a global pandemic. Recommended for ages 8 and up, it’s a great game for the whole family. And at less than half price, it’s a real steal.

While it deals with a rather serious subject matter – one we’re all too familiar with – Pandemic manages to be a lot of fun to play. It’s easy to learn, and one game will typically take around 45 minutes, making it the ideal way to kick off an evening of games with the family. This one is suitable for ages eight and up, meaning the whole family can get involved.

If you’ve already played the original Pandemic game and fancy changing it up a bit, Amazon also has a number of spin-offs by Z-Man Games on offer. Pandemic: Hot Zone Europe can be picked up for just £18.62, and there’s 31% off the Pandemic expansion State of Emergency , making it £30.99 instead of £44.99.