Save 42% on these fantastic kids binoculars and expand your child's horizons

For any young explorers out there, these kids binoculars from Obuby would make the ideal educational gift this holiday season.

They come in over a dozen different eye-catching colors and are recommended for boys and girls from ages 3-12 — the perfect binoculars for camping, family holidays, birdwatching and more. They're lightweight, durable, and designed specifically for kids in mind.

Amazon is currently offering these Obuby binoculars for almost half price in its Black Friday sale.

Overall the reviews on these are very positive, with parents saying how much their children loved them, and many of them ended up buying more than just one set after their kids loved them so much.

These Obuby binoculars have 8x magnification with a 22mm objective lens diameter, meaning the leaves of a tree 122ft/1000 yards away will come into sharp focus, as will any wildlife lurking within them. The eyepieces are surrounded by soft rubber for eye protection so your children won't hurt their eyes or face, and they've been ergonomically designed and patented to fit in the hands of children.

You'll also be pleased to hear that they are waterproof and shockproof, so can withstand drops, falls and being thrown into a backpack at a moment's notice — great news if your kids are more adventurous so you won't need to worry about them breaking with a bit of rough use.

Although the bright colors and non-slip child-friendly design may catch your eye, these are in no way just toy binoculars. Obuby claims that these are professional binoculars for any youngsters interested in bird watching, sports competitions, theater, boating, hiking, travel, outdoor fun and enjoying the wilderness. They even have low-light night vision, making them great for stargazing and wildlife watching at dawn or dusk. They also come with a carrying bag and a drawstring velvet bag for safe and handy storage.

