Save 38% on these Moonsteps STEM construction kits, ideal for kids ages 5-12

If you’ve got a little one aged five or above, it can often be tricky to funnel their creativity into projects. After all, the natural next step after building something is to knock it straight down again. While that undoubtedly brings its own fun, there’s something to be said with a little more longevity – and that’s exactly what this Moonsteps building kit offers.

Right now, you can pick up the Moonsteps STEM building toy for just $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), down from the MSRP of $47.99. That's a 38% saving on this wonderful educational toy. The set, which features over one hundred different parts, offers the chance to build six different toys. Many of them have moving parts, and all are colorful.

(opens in new tab) Moonsteps Building Toys - was $47.99 , now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Build six different toys with your mini mechanics. This set includes 118 pieces, as well as all the tools they’ll need to build a series of farm vehicles.

Ideal for kids from 5 to 12, it’s sure to keep more than one little one busy at a time, and that large age range could mean your kids can collaborate on construction.

The kit arrives in a storage box to help avoid losing any of the pieces and features bright-colored plastic and clear instructions to make things easier to follow for inquisitive minds. Aside from the pieces, you’ll also find bolts, wheels, wrenches, and an adorable plastic screwdriver so you can get building without dusting off your own toolbox.

As for what you can make, there’s a tractor, a racing car, diggers, and more, all with rolling wheels and moving scoops. In fact, many of them are over 5-inches tall, meaning that you’re unlikely to lose them when it comes to tidying up time.

The entire kit is STEM certified, too, which means it’ll help your budding builders with a series of skills like problem-solving, creativity, and technology, and it will also help younger users develop their motor skills too with motions like screwing in bolts or tightening them.

User reviews are overwhelmingly positive (all five-star ratings so far (opens in new tab)), noting that kids at the younger end of the 5 - 12 age rating appear to be enjoying it more. Reviewers also note the durability of both the pieces and the completed models, which is something that can’t be overstated.