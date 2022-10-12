Need a powerful coding laptop? Get the Microsoft Surface 4 laptop for $300 less at Best Buy

What's not to love about Microsoft Surface Pro 4 laptops? Whether you're looking to take notes, write essays and dissertations, code on the fly or just want a super-portable, touch-screen laptop, the Surface Pro 4 fits the bill.

The Surface Pro 4 range sport fast Solid State Drives (SSD), Windows 11 pre-installed and come in a range of keyboard colors. Even better, you can power them on with a touch, meaning no-one will be waiting for you to fire up your class or work presentation.

What's the catch? In the case of the Surface Pro 4 (and the rest of the Surface Pro range) you're paying a premium for quality and usability. But, thanks to Best Buy, you can now pick up virtually the whole Surface Pro 4 laptop range at up to $300 off.

That means you can pick up a Surface Pro 4 for as little as $699.99 from Best Buy (opens in new tab), available for shipping or pick-up from your local Best Buy store. There are a lot of different models on offer, we've listed them all below, along with advice on which models we'd recommend.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 - 15” Touch-Screen – Intel Core i7 - 32GB Memory - 1TB SSD: $2,399.99 $2,099.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $300 on this, the most powerful Surface 4 Laptop Best Buy have to offer. Like all the Surface 4 Laptops you have the option to choose the color of your keyboard.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 - 15” Touch-Screen – Intel Core i7 – 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD: $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $300 on this, another Surface 4 Laptop Best Buy have on offer. Its specs are slightly lower but whatever task you're undertaking should still fly.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5” Touch-Screen – Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $300 on this 13.5" screen Surface 4 laptop. Thanks to its smaller screen and smaller width it's, powerful, portable and perfect for working wherever you want.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 - 15” Touch-Screen – AMD Ryzen 7 Surface Edition – 8GB Memory - 512GB SSD: $1,499.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $300 on this 15" Surface Pro 4. It's got enough memory and power for coding, graphic design, word processing and more. And the touch-screen could be a real time-saver.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 - 15” Touch-Screen – AMD Ryzen 7 Surface Edition – 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $300 on this model, another good deal. If you're looking to take your coding, writing or university work on the go, 256GB is still enough space to work with.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5” Touch-Screen – Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 512GB SSD: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $300 on this 13.5" Surface Pro 4 which, while it might be a little slower than the previous model, sports 512GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5” Touch-Screen – AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition – 16GB Memory - 256GB SSD: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $300 on this 13.5" model which, with 16GB of memory, is great for multitasking, juggling a few windows and applications at once.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5” Touch-Screen – AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition – 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $150 on this Surface 4 Laptop which should be great for coding your bright ideas, writing up essays and more.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5” Touch-Screen – AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition – 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD: $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $200 on this lower-budget Surface 4 Laptop. While it may not be suitable for top-end tasks, it should be fine for writing work up or basic programming projects.

Which Surface Laptop 4 should you buy?

When it comes to working on the go, Microsoft's Surface 4 Laptops are a superb buy and perfect laptops for students. The more powerful options also make for ideal coding laptops, which is why we ranked the Surface 4 laptop highly on our best laptops for coding and programming list.

The most powerful of these laptops weighs just 3.4 pounds and is a ridiculously thin 0.58 inches (1.4 cm). They come with a 720p webcam as standard and, depending on the model, have a battery life of up to 19 hours. So you can leave yours charging overnight, then carry it from lecture to lecture without running out of juice.

Speaking of lectures, being start the the Surface Pro 4 Laptop is a real boon. It's also useful if you're putting on a presentation or if you're just plain in a hurry. And, thanks to Best Buy's two-day flash sale, a clear attempt to compete with Prime Day, you can pick them up at a hefty discount.

Then there's the touch screen which, when it comes to working with graphical interfaces, could be a real boon. The only question is, which one should you go for?

If you have the budget, we'd recommend the 15" iCore 7 model (opens in new tab), just to be as flexible and future-proof as possible. But this mid-range model (opens in new tab) should be plenty for most students and up-and-coming coders. And, while it doesn't have the specifications of the other models, the budget Surface 4 Laptop (opens in new tab) is enough for general day-to-day student tasks.

Be sure to check out our Microsoft Surface 4 Laptop review (opens in new tab) and our other student laptop deals.