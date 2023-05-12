Hurry! This Peloton deal saves you $400 and ends on May 14th!

If you’re looking to cash in on an exercise bike this mother's day weekend, then this excellent Peloton bike deal is perfect for you. You can get the Starter Bundle (opens in new tab) from Peloton itself, which offers cycling shoes, a bike mat and light weights as part of the package with the bike, which retails at $1,445 (opens in new tab)on the Peloton website. These extras, worth $225, make it the best peloton deal we’ve seen in a while. But don’t delay — this offer expires at midnight on the 14th May.

For a slightly higher price ($1,425 — still a $400 reduction) you could also get the Ultimate bundle (opens in new tab) which includes Peloton cycling shoes, dumbbells, a heart rate band, bike mat and reversible workout mat. These extras would usually cost $485 on top of the standard $1,445 (opens in new tab) cost of a Peloton bike alone.

Not only are the Peloton bike bundles on sale, but you can also get the Peloton Bike+ (usually retailing at $2495) with the same accessories with the Bike+ Starter Bundle (opens in new tab) and the Bike+ Ultimate Bundle (opens in new tab) both for $400 less than usual.

If you're in the market for one of the best exercise bikes, you can't do better than a Peloton. We rated the bike 4.5 out of 5 stars when we tested it, with particular focus on the bike’s excellent construction and the immersive experience offered by the app.

Overall, we simply cannot fault Peloton’s products for their top performance. Not only are there a variety of fun and effective workout options via the Peloton App (opens in new tab), but the bike’s supreme build quality supports you effortlessly throughout even the toughest HIIT ride.

If the Peloton isn't for you, then you can find the Echelon Connect series (opens in new tab) of bikes for a variety of great discounts on the Echelon website. If you're not sure - we've compared the two: Peloton vs Echelon: which exercise bike is better?

If you're not sure you want a Peloton, the brand offer the option to rent a bike and cycling shoes, with access to the app included in your monthly payment. You can also try the bike at home for 30 days and return it if you are dissatisfied with its performance, which shows just how confident Peloton are in the quality of their products.

There are a variety of workouts available on the Peloton App, from classic spin-style workouts, to boxing classes and relaxing yoga sessions. It’s worth noting that, unlike the Peloton Bike Plus, you can’t spin the screen around to view it during workouts that aren’t on the bike. However, you can download the app on your phone, laptop or smart TV to stream non-bike workouts there instead.