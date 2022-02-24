Turn your tablet into a classroom with these Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit deals

If your child is between 3 and 5, it can be tricky to find learning activities that feel more like play, particularly with electronics involved like an Amazon Fire tablet or iPad. What can be a powerful learning tool can also be an ideal way to catch up on cartoons or play games, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Osmo has been developing its line of educational tablet games for quite a while, but unlike something you’d find on your app store of choice, the Little Genius Starter Kit transcends the screen – offering a more tangible learning experience with physical play pieces.

Right now, the Amazon Fire tablet version is now £70.57 (a 41% drop), while the iPad version is £82.28 (a 31% drop), both down from £119.99 over at Amazon.

Osmo Little Genius Starter kit: Was £119.99 , now £70.57 at Amazon

Your tablet opens up a world of learning possibilities with the Osmo Little Genius Starter kit, which features games and lessons for children aged 3 - 5.

Setting up is simple: you download the Osmo app, put the tablet on the stand, and attach a reflector over the camera so that it can see immediately in front of it. That way, your child can move the play pieces around and each one’s movements can be tracked.

There are a series of games included, too, from Shape Builder which sees users creating furniture, to ABCs, which helps teach letter formation and phonics with over 300 words. There are maths games, too, to get a headstart on number work before starting primary school.

There are also two additional games focused on creativity. Costume Party tasks users with creating colourful outfits, while Stories sees them overcome puzzles and questions in fun ways.

The box includes the Osmo Base for your tablet of choice, the reflector, and plenty of play pieces to get your adventure started. There’s also another starter kit that offers four games instead of six. That’s 33% off for the Amazon Fire tablet version or 10% off for the iPad version.

If you want to find more great deals on science kits for your little ones, our best science toys for kids guide has more great suggestions.