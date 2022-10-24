Save 26% on this Oral-B Genius 7500 Electric Toothbrush at Amazon

If you're thinking of making the switch to an electric toothbrush, you can currently get your hands on a premium product while enjoying a huge saving; the Oral-B Genius 7500 Electric Toothbrush is currently 26% off at Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you almost $35.

With over 7,000 global ratings and an average score of 4.7 out of five stars, this is one of the best electric toothbrushes on the market. Not only does it come with five cleaning modes (daily clean, gum care, sensitive, whitening and pro clean), it has a built-in timer to let you know when to switch areas of the mouth, and uses 3D cleaning action to break up and remove plaque. Plus, it comes in four stylish colors — black, white, orchid purple and rose gold, all of which are included in the offer.

But, if you're still unsure whether this is the right toothbrush for you, why not check out our reviews of other Oral-B toothbrushes, including the Oral-B Pro 1000, the Oral-B Genius X and the Oral-B iO Series 9.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Genius 7500 Electric Toothbrush | Was $134.94 |Now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save an incredible 26% on the Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush at Amazon. With a built-in lithium-ion battery, it can last 14 days between charges, comes with five brushing modes and three different brush heads.

One of the main draws of the Oral-B Genius 7500 is that it comes with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing the brush to connect with your smartphone to give you real-time feedback on your brushing habits. It also comes with a customizable SmartRing pressure sensor that lights up when you brush too hard, so that you can completely transform the way you brush. Not to mention, a travel case is included in the bargain price, so you can enjoy a deeper and more advance clean wherever in the world you go.

The Oral-B Genius 7500 caters for every oral care need, with no less than five brushing modes; daily clean, gum care, sensitive, whitening and pro clean. Like with most Oral-B toothbrushes, it has a built in 2-minute timer that pulses every 30 seconds, so you know when to switch to a different area of your mouth.

The toothbrush scores highly on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.7 stars. One reviewer in particular says: "The app changed my whole life. It's easy to set up, and I usually have my phone in the bathroom during my morning and night routines anyway. I use the timer to be sure I brush long enough and to be sure I'm focusing on each quadrant of my mouth for an appropriate time. I'm not embarrassed to say that this little piece of technology has helped me create lasting healthy habits."

Many users also note that there is little difference between the Oral-B Genius 7500 and the 8000 — except from a USB-charging case — so you can save yourself some extra dollars in opting for this discounted model.

Interested in electric toothbrushes, but looking for a different model? Our guide to the best electric toothbrushes will help you pick the best product for your needs and preferences.