More than 50% off NordicTrack GX 2.7 U exercise bike for Black Friday

Exercise bikes have become wildly popular in recent years because they provide a great way to get a cardio workout in without leaving home. If you're one of the many people looking to invest in a great exercise bike but you're not ready to spend an arm and a leg, this model from NordicTrack is the perfect option. NordicTrack's GX 2.7 U exercise bike is on sale now for $349.99 at Best Buy. This is an excellent deal, at $450 off the retail price of $799.99.

The NordicTrack GX 2.7 U bike comes with an oversized, cushioned seat and ergonomic pedals, so you can stay comfortable for even the longest rides. It also has an auxiliary port so you can plug your phone or tablet in to listen to the perfect workout tunes. And you'll be able to track your progress on the 5-inch color display screen. Check out all of Live Science's Black Friday exercise bike deals. And once you've selected the perfect bike, find out how to get the most out of your exercise bike to meet your fitness goals.

Save $450 on this exercise bike from NordicTrack. It features a 5" multicolor display, an interia-enhanced flywheel and 20 resistance levels. It even has 20 onboard workouts already built in!

Home exercise bikes can help you get in a great cardio workout, and help build your glutes as well as your abs. This model from NordicTrack is packed with features that will make your workout more enjoyable.

The AutoBreeze fan will match your intensity to help keep you cool as you work, and you can blast your favorite workout playlist through the bike's dual speakers to keep you pumped. The smooth-turning inertia-enhanced flywheel mimics the feel of a natural ride, and the OneTouch controls allow you to quickly change the resistance across 20 levels so you can customize your workout.

The display screen shows resistance, time, distance, heart rate and calories burned so you can track your progress throughout the workout. Like other NordicTrack exercise equipment, this bike is compatible with iFit, so you can simulate workouts in various destinations around the world while the machine automatically adjusts its resistance to simulate the local terrain.

But you don't need an iFit subscription to benefit from this bike because it comes preloaded with 20 different workouts designed by professional fitness trainers.

