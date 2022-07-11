Save $149.97 on the AZEUS True HEPA Air Purifier this Amazon Prime Day

The AZEUS True HEPA Air Purifier (opens in new tab) is currently 50% off for Amazon Prime Day, saving you a massive $149.97. If you've been thinking about getting an air purifier, now is the time! With a HEPA filter, UV light and ionic generator, this air purifier is capable of removing 99.97% of pollen, smoke, dust and pet dander from your indoor air. Featuring auto mode and sleep mode, an air quality sensor and night light, this air purifier cleans room up to 1080sq.ft in just 45 minutes.

For more of the best air purifiers or the best air purifiers for allergies, check out our round-ups.

See all the deals at Amazon US (opens in new tab)

See all the deals at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

The AZEUS True HEPA Air Purifier is great for pet owners, babies, children, the elderly, and can support people with respiratory conditions such as asthma. It is compact and quiet, making it great for running at night or in the office with minimal disruption. AZEUS also offer 24/7 live chat support if you have any problems with your air purifier.

(opens in new tab) AZEUS True HEPA Air Purifier | Was $299.97, Now $149.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With a HEPA filter, UV light and ionic generator, the AZEUS True HEPA Air Purifier is capable of removing 99.97% of pollen, smoke, dust and pet dander from your indoor air.



We love the AZEUS True HEPA Air Purifier because it's an excellent all-rounder, with high quality components that make it easier than ever to keep your indoor air clean. If you struggle with allergies or asthma, this air purifier removes 99.97% of indoor pollutants. And with a massive 50% off, it's a great choice this Amazon Prime Day.

The smart air quality sensor lets you know what's going on with your air quality in real-time, by checking the color on the display. In automatic mode, the fan speed automatically adjusts according to air quality.

This air purifier features an ultra quiet sleep mode and has the benefit of being low on energy consumption, running at 60 watt only when on at high speed. Its lowest setting will use less than 50 cents a month in electricity, and in sleep mode it is virtually silent, making it suitable for bedrooms or nurseries.

The centrifugal wheel design creates an airflow that cleans rooms up to 1080sq.ft in size in just 45 minutes. Combined with a UV light and ionic generator, it does exactly what it says on the tin, and gives you fresher air in under an hour.

For more, check out our Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022.