Save over $170 on a magnetic exercise bike with this Sunny Health and Fitness deal

Get maximum performance from your home workouts this holiday season and save money with this magnetic exercise bike Black Friday deal. The Sunny Health and Fitness endurance magnetic belt drive indoor cycling exercise bike is on sale right now at Amazon for $327.97 compared to the usual retail price of $499. This unmissable magnetic exercise bike deal saves you $171.03 this Black Friday.

The magnetic exercise bike brings adjustable magnetic resistance to your bike workouts with a smooth contactless experience that requires almost no maintenance. It comes with a built-in performance monitor that allows you to track time, speed, distance, calories and more to ensure you get what you want from your workouts.

If you want to learn more about exercise bikes, check out our page on the different types of exercise bike. If office work is keeping you too busy to workout, you can still get fit with these Black Friday under-desk treadmill deals.

now $327.97 at Amazon Sunny Health and Fitness Endurance Magnetic Exercise Bike: was $499 now $327.97 at Amazon

The Sunny Health and Fitness endurance magnetic belt drive indoor cycling exercise bike is on sale right now at Amazon for $327.97, down 34% compared to the usual retail price of $499.



The Sunny Health and Fitness endurance magnetic belt drive indoor cycling exercise bike is a welcome addition to any home gym. The magnetic resistance is adjusted on a simple dial so you can make it harder or easier to pedal. A 4-way adjustable seat that moves up, down, forward or back helps keep you comfortable during workouts and caged foot pedals secure your feet in place.

The exercise bike allows you to adopt different cycling stances as if you were experiencing different conditions such as a flat road or hill. There's also a range of features to enhance your cycling experience, including pulse sensors so you can keep track of your heart rate, a device holder for your mobile or tablet and a bottle holder for your drinks. The exercise bike also has wheels so you can easily move it out around and store it out of sight if needed. The bike weighs ‎82.9 lbs. and has a weight limit of 265 lbs.

Currently ranked number 35 on Amazon's exercise bikes' best seller's list, the magnetic exercise bike has an Amazon rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 based on nearly 800 user ratings.

This magnetic exercise bike Black Friday deal is sure to be a hit with cycling and workout enthusiasts this Christmas. Buy now on Black Friday and you'll save yourself $171.03 compared to the regular retail price.

Be sure to check out Live Science's roundup of the best Black Friday Bowflex deals for more. Complete your home gym setup with these Black Friday home weights set deals.