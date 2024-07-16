My favorite camera ever is now $400 off including extras at Adorama

New camera models don't tend to be included in the Prime Day deals, but if you're an experienced or professional user wanting mega-high resolution, the 61 Megapixel Sony A7R V is $400 off in this camera deal, now down to $3,499. It's not technically a Prime Day camera deal as it's been fluctuating up and down to its release price of $3,899 a lot recently, however, this Sony A7R V deal at Adorama also includes a few very handy accessories to sweeten the deal.

Get the Sony A7R V plus accessories for $3,498 at Adorama right now.

I reviewed the Sony A7R V over on our sister site last year and I was blown away. It was one of the first, if not the first Sony camera to include their incredibly clever AI-powered autofocus with deep learning technology, elevating their already class-leading autofocus to a whole new level of accuracy. It can predict how your subject might move, and even follows their eyes when they aren't looking at the frame — because of this, it makes one of the best cameras for wildlife photography.

It also has a whopping 61MP sensor for insanely detailed images, a ridiculously articulating touchscreen and 8K/25p video recording — it's truly a force to be reckoned with and if I could afford it, I'd buy one yesterday.

Sony A7R V: was $3,899 now $3,498 at Adorama Save $400 on one of the best cameras on the market right now, with insanely detailed 61MP images, ridiculously accurate AI-powered autofocus and beautiful 8K video shooting. It's their newest model in the A7R range so it's not the biggest discount, but we love this camera so think it's definitely worth investing in, plus you get a bag, a spare battery and a 128GB Lexar memory card.

You'll find the Sony A7R V camera deal at the same price at most retailers currently, however, this Sony A7R V Adorama deal includes a camera bag, a spare battery and a 128GB Lexar memory card (and we all know photographers can never have enough batteries and memory cards!).

It gives a really solid low-light performance thanks to its 8 stops of image stabilization, meaning you can slow the shutter speed down in low light — I shot handheld at 1/3 second to make some light trails and the images were pin-sharp. However, due to the massive 61MP resolution, it isn't one of the best cameras for astrophotography as it's going to produce way too much noise. You can use the AI denoise tool in Lightroom or Affinity Photo to bring it back somewhat, but it would get tiresome doing that every time if you shoot a lot of astrophotography.

Key features: 61MP full frame mirrorless camera, ISO 100 - 32,000 (expanded 50 - 102,400), 10FPS burst rate, 693 phase-detect autofocus points and AI-powered AF, 8K/25p video recording, Dual UHS-II SD/CFexpress Type A slots, 1.59 lbs / 723g including battery, fully weather sealed and 8 stops image stabilization.

Product launched: December 2022.

Price history: It's been consistently fluctuating between this price of $3,498 and its release price of $3,899 since it was released.

Price comparison: Amazon: $3,498 | B&H: $3,498| Best Buy: $3,499.99

Reviews consensus: The best autofocus on the market powered by AI, with insanely detailed 61MP images and stunning 8K video footage, you can't go wrong with the Sony A7R V if you can afford it.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best cameras for wildlife photography

✅ Buy it if: You're at a professional level and want the best autofocus money can buy with insane 61MP stills resolution — and you have the processing speed to be able to handle those very large files.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a beginner and don't want the best of the best, or if you want to do frequent astrophotography and want a camera that won't produce so much noise — we love the Sony A7 IV.

