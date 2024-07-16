I have been using Apple AirPods for years and this sub-$120 Prime Day deal is the best ever!

While we once laughed at them for looking like electric toothbrush heads in a user's ears, Apple has had the last laugh — AirPods are seemingly everywhere.

For good reason, too — they're very good Bluetooth earbuds that make the most out of the Apple ecosystem to switch between devices and instantly pair to all of your Apple products.

You can get the Apple AirPods 3rd Generation on sale right now at Amazon for $119.99

Audio quality is also impressive given how small they are, but the real music to our ears is this Prime Day discount.

Amazon is offering the third-generation AirPods for just $119.99, a saving of $50. In fact, Walmart is matching that price, too.

I've been using AirPods for years at this point, and aside from the more expensive Pro and Max versions, these are the best they've been.

Connect them to your phone once and they'll be active for any Apple device logged in to the same Apple ID, and Apple gets better at optimizing the switching with every revision.

Add to that Spatial Audio, which is a little like having surround sound speakers positioned around your head, and you've got very clever earbuds at a great price.

Aside from automatic switching and quick connections, the AirPods also offer a very good mic array that lets you summon Siri in an instant, and they'll pause your music when you take one or both of them out of your ears.

While Android users are unlikely to get the most out of AirPods, they will still work like a standard pair of Bluetooth earbuds, but there are other alternatives out there for those on the Google side of the fence.

I will say, from my experience, AirPods aren't always the most comfortable for working out - so for anything more than a light jog you might want to consider checking out our rundown of the best running headphones.

Key features: Truly wireless, Spatial Audio, 30 hours of battery life, automatic switching between Apple devices

Price history: This deal matches the previous low we've seen, but Walmart is matching Amazon's choice too if you'd prefer to shop there.

Price comparison: Amazon: $119.99 |Walmart: $119.99 |Best Buy: $139.99

Reviews consensus: The current AirPods model, these earbuds offer Spatial Audio for personal surround sound, and come with a charging case that gets them 30 hours of battery on a single charge. They can even switch between Apple devices as you move between them, too, including iPhone, iPad, Mac and even Apple Watch.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | What Hi-Fi: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You're an iPhone owner looking for Bluetooth earphones, or have a variety of Apple devices at home.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want noise cancelling - you'll need the AirPods Pro for that or a pair of AirPods Max. Android phone users may as well look elsewhere, too.

