How to watch the Jaws movies online

By Fran Ruiz
published

Want to know how to watch the Jaw movies online? Well you're gonna need a bigger boat, for starters.

This is a movie poster for Jaws 3-D. It's a drawing of people water-skiing and in the sky looms the giant head of a great white shark.
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)
Jump to:

Sink your teeth into our Jaws streaming guide. It has everything you need to sit down and watch all four Jaws movies.

Jaws is, without a doubt, one of the best shark movies ever. It has been a dormant franchise since the late 1980s after two terrible sequels, but all four movies are still remembered, either as a solid blockbuster or as cautionary tales of how not to sequelize a classic. Looking at the huge success Universal has found with its Jurassic World movies, maybe a Jaws reboot or legacy sequel isn’t too far off.

Watching the entire Jaws saga doesn’t take much time as they’re breezy movies. Whether you’re in the U.S. or in the U.K., we’ve got you covered with numerous VOD platforms to choose from. To take your viewing to the next level, why not check out our Jaws movies ranked, worst to best where we sort the chum from the prize catch.

If you’re after more predators with large teeth, then you may also be interested in doing a jumbo, dino-sized movie marathon using our Jurassic Park streaming guide.

Jaws streaming: How to watch Jaws movies online in the U.S.

Still from a Jaws movie. Here we see a man wearing glasses and a cigarette in his mouth staring directly at the camera. In the background, you can see a giant great white shark coming out of the water.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

This section contains an overview of the best places to watch the Jaws movies in the U.S. The Jaws franchise is owned by Universal, and that means NBCUniversal’s Peacock (opens in new tab) platform, which is slowly rolling out worldwide, will eventually house the entire saga. For now, however, the movies can be found across several platforms and services, so read on below to find streaming, renting, or buying options.

Jaws

Jaws 2

Still from a Jaws movie. Here we see a boy wearing a lifejacket who is clutching onto the rudder of an upturned boat, trying to avoid the circling great white shark.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

Jaws streaming: How to watch Jaws movies online in the U.K.

Still from a Jaws movie. Here we see a giant great white shark chomping on a man wearing a blue jumpsuit.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

This section contains an overview of the best places to watch the Jaws movies in the U.K. Much like in the States, the franchise will eventually hit the Peacock streaming service (which is available to Sky and NOW customers in the U.K.). But for now, all installments can be found across many platforms and services in this territory as well, so read on below to find the perfect viewing option for you.

Jaws

Jaws 2

Still from a Jaws movie. Here we see 1 woman and 2 men trying to stay afloat in the ocean by clutching onto the remains of a broken boat.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

