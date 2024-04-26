We've never seen the Fitbit Versa at this rock bottom price before, surely it won't be around long

Where can you find the benefits of a fitness tracker and a smartwatch? The Fitbit Versa 4, that's where.

While a fitness tracker is great for, well, tracking your fitness, a smartwatch will go above and beyond, letting you pay for your groceries, control your music or even install entirely new apps on it.

The Fitbit Versa 4 falls somewhere in between, offering the company's excellent fitness tracking and access to Fitbit Premium while also having a larger display than models like the Inspire or Charge — with some smartwatch features thrown in for good measure.

At $200, it's a little steeper in price than we'd like, but thankfully Amazon has dropped 48% off the MSRP on the pink and black models, bringing this capable watch down to just $104.96.

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199.95, now $104.96 at Amazon A good all-rounder, this Fitbit Versa 4 also includes six months of Fitbit Premium — a great fitness subscription that offers meal plans and meditation, too.

At launch, the Fitbit Versa 4 was a little finicky, with some heart rate inaccuracies, but the company appears to have patched these up over time via firmware improvements.

Still, we praised it for its larger display and colorful UI, along with its built-in GPS (although the latter can be a little slow to lock on).

It's also got a very respectable week of battery life per charge, which puts the likes of the Apple Watch to shame — although it lacks the option to install third-party apps.

Key features: Looks good, good battery life, easy to use.

Price history: This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Versa 4, so there's never been a better time to pick one up.

Price comparison: Target and Walmart are both selling the watch for $149, but why would you do that when you can grab it for much less right now on Amazon — unless you really, really want it in blue.

Reviews consensus: This comfortable tracker offers a great display that's easier to use than many of its competitors thanks to a physical side button. It has more than 40 sports models pre-installed, but perhaps its best feature is the Daily Readiness Score that's tied to Fitbit Premium. This collates your heart rate, activity and sleep data to help you decide how hard you should push your exercise on any given day.

TechRadar: ★★★ Tom's Guide: ★★★ T3: ★★★ Live Science: ★★★½

Buy it if: You want a fitness tracker that's easy to use, or want to try Fitbit Premium.

Don't buy it if: You want to install your own apps like Strava or Strong — an Apple Watch or Wear OS model will be better for that.