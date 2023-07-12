Final chance to save 73% on the top-rated hum by Colgate electric toothbrush this Prime Day

A 73% reduction on one of our favorite electric toothbrushes (and a handy travel case), hum by Colgate, sees it coming down from the heights of $69.99 to $21.75 — a much more affordable option. This Prime Day deal is sure to be gone soon, so cash in while you still can and get a premium toothbrush for more than half the price.

This app-driven smart toothbrush made it into our guide to the best electric toothbrushes, having impressed our tester who tried it out earlier this year. Our tester found that the light and compact design made it easy to maneuver, allowing them to access every nook and cranny without jabbing at the gums like other brushes with larger heads. It also doesn’t take up too much space on your bathroom shelf, which is always a bonus. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to record your brushing and track which areas you need to clean further in the app.

The hum by Colgate comes with three modes of powerful sonic vibration, allowing you to personalize your brushing experience by choosing the vibration level that suits you; choose from normal, sensitive, or deep clean. This particular kit comes with one electric adult toothbrush, one charger, one carrying case and one refill brush head, giving you even more for your money this Prime Day. For more great savings, have a look at our guide to the best prime day health and fitness deals, and prime day electric toothbrush deals

We found the hum to be one of the more functional electric toothbrushes we've tested. The single button lets you shift through three different vibration modes (or two if you buy the battery-powered version): Normal, Sensitive, and Deep Clean. While it might be confusing to know which mode other brushes with multiple brushing modes are set to, the hum makes it very clear through LED lights.

Charging is also easy. The rechargeable hum comes with a charging base that starts charging your toothbrush when you set it down. The battery-powered toothbrush takes two AAA batteries.

Other features of the hum include a built-in two minute timer and a Bluetooth connected app. The app has a lot of features, which could make it confusing for some. But once you get the hang of it, the app can guide you to brush better. As you brush, you can also earn Smile Points from Colgate, which give you $1 per 100 points to spend on things like replacement brush heads.

