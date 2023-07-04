Save $200 on this stylish Hydrow Rower at Amazon

One of the best rowing machines is on sale for a significant $200 off its original price at Amazon for a limited time only.

The Hydrow Rower is a rower we’ve tested, and there was a lot to admire. There are video tutorials and thousands of immersive on-water sessions to keep you engaged with every workout. The machine itself is smooth, comfortable, and near-silent in use.

And what’s more, there’s a sense of community too, with a dedicated Facebook group and app where you can follow fellow users’ progress. There are three types of rowing workouts to choose from, including beginner, sweat, and drive. Each one provides a tougher test than the one before.

If this rowing machine isn’t your thing, check out the best exercise machines to lose weight for alternatives (just be prepared to pay full price for them).

Hydrow Rower

Was: $2495.00

Now: $2294.99 at Amazon

Overview: Weighing 145lbs, this smart rower from Hydrow has a ton of smart features, more than 3,000 workouts via the Hydrow app, and comes with a five-year warranty.

Key features:

Dimensions: 218cm/86” (L) x 63cm/25” (W) x 119cm/47” (H)

Weight: 145lb/66kg

Smart features: Yes

Workouts: More than 3,000 via the Hydrow app

Warranty: Five years (structural frame and upright storage kit), 12 months (components, screen, and other electronics), 12 months (labor)

Product launched: February 2020

Price history: This is the lowest price we’ve seen in the last 30 days at Amazon. Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering similar prices, with a $200 saving.

Price comparison: Amazon: $2294.99 | Best Buy: $2294.99

Reviews consensus:

The focus on sport-specific performance, stunning virtual routes (rather than studio sessions), plus top tips from elite-level rowers in the know, make it an altogether more immersive experience than other machines we’ve tried. We found we were fully engaged with each session, encouraged to push for new PBs, and work our way up the virtual leaderboard.

Live Science: ★★★★ | Fit&Well: ★★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best rowing machines

Buy it if: A huge library of immersive workouts is something that you’re looking for. You can be transported to some of the world’s most scenic rivers and lakes via the display, and also, learn rowing techniques from a collection of elite athletes and former Olympians. Each stroke is extremely smooth, and we loved how sleek and futuristic the design was.

Don't buy it if: One of the main downsides we found was that the Hydrow Rower isn’t foldable, unlike many other magnetic rowers. This means that it can be tricky to find a space to accommodate it. There’s no ‘just-row’ option either, and it is fairly heavy to move around. You will need a monthly subscription to the app to make the most out of it, too.