Save a massive $650 on the NordicTrack Commercial S15i at Best Buy

Cycling is one of the best ways to boost your cardio fitness, but you don’t need to leave the house to get started. Indoor bikes like the NordicTrack Commercial S15i come with built-in displays so you can join virtual classes, and this premium model is down to just $649.99 right now at Best Buy.

Many of the best exercise bikes let you join in with virtual classes, and with the iFit app this one is no different — the trainers can even remotely adjust the resistance level to give you an intense and effective workout. Plus, there’s a built-in fan and a conveniently placed water bottle holder to keep you cool and hydrated.

The 22 levels of near-silent magnetic resistance mean you can take it for a leisurely pedal or ramp it up to an intense workout. You also get a 30-day iFit membership thrown in, but to get the most from the bike you will need a membership, which costs $39.99 per month or $399.99 annually.

NordicTrack Commercial S15i | was $1,299.99 , now $649.99 at Best Buy Overview: This NordicTrack exercise bike has 12 levels of magnetic resistance, a 22-inch touchscreen, and access to iFit live and on-demand classes. The trainers keep you motivated and can automatically adjust the resistance, so you can focus on your training.

Peloton popularized home spin classes, but NordicTrack’s equipment is often less expensive, especially when there are offers like this Best Buy deal, which saves you $650 on a studio-quality bike. And iFit is a flexible option, with yoga, strength, and high-intensity bodyweight workouts included in your membership too.

If you like to track your performance, the display shows calories burned, distance, and elapsed time, and the machine supports Bluetooth heart rate chest strap monitors. It is heavy (199 lbs), but there are transport wheels for when you want to move it out of the way between sessions.

The S15i comes with two 3lbs dumbbells for strengthening your chest and upper body while you cycle, but if you want to get the most from your iFit membership, or enjoy occasional resistance training sessions, it’s worth also picking up a set of adjustable dumbbells.

These customizable weights allow you to quickly switch the load between moves or gradually as you get stronger. Any pair will do, but iFit has specific sessions designed for NordicTrack’s Select-A-Weight 55 lbs dumbbells, which are some of the best adjustable dumbbells around.