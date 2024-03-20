One of our all-time favorite Garmin watches is now 20% off at Walmart

Looking for a top-quality running watch that will not drain your budget? Then you can't miss this deal — right now, our favorite Garmin Forerunner 955 is on sale at Walmart for $404.99, saving you a hefty $105. And while both Amazon and BestBuy are offering similar discounts on this bestselling model, the Walmart deal narrowly wins the competition by throwing in a generous 2-year Accidental Repair Plan Extended Warranty, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars in repair costs.

We stand firmly behind the Garmin Forerunner 955 — it is one of the handful of fitness trackers that managed to score a full five stars in our tests. This versatile watch offers a multitude of advanced health tracking features, multi-band GPS navigation, and a whopping 15-day battery life, all without the sky-high price tag typical of Garmin products. It is also lighter and less bulky than what you would normally expect from wearables offered by this high-end brand.

The Garmin Forerunner 955 is a fabulous choice for long-distance runners and triathlon enthusiasts, and right now you can snap it up for a fraction of the price — but hurry up, this deal will not last long.

Garmin Forerunner 955 with a 2-year Accidental Repair Plan Extended Warranty: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGarmin-010-02638-11-Forerunner-955-GPS-Smartwatch-Whitestone-Bundle-with-2-YR-CPS-Enhanced-Protection-Pack%2F1791309170" data-link-merchant="walmart.com""> was $509.99 , now $404.99 at Walmart With bright display, up to 15 days of battery life, and a multitude of advanced tracking features, the Garmin Forerunner 955 is a perfect watch for long-distance runners and triathlon enthusiasts. And thanks to a bonus 2-year protection pack, you will not have to fork out on repairs for when you accidentally damage it.

Key features: Gorilla Glass 1.3'' display, 5ATM water resistance, multi-band GPS, weight 1.94oz (55g), 32GB storage

Product launched: June 2022

Price history: For most of the last year, the price of the Forerunner 955 sat at $499.99, with a notable exception of the Black Friday sale when it was reduced to $399.99. Today's offer from Walmart brings the price back down close to what we saw last year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $399.99 (without the protection pack) | Best Buy: $399.99 (without the protection pack)

Reviews consensus: The Garmin Forerunner 955 combines the best of Garmin high-end features with an affordable price, making it a great alternative to the pricier Fenix 7 and Epix 2 models. It comes with 15-day battery life, accurate GPS tracking, and a big bright display that's easy to read even in the direct sunlight.

LiveScience: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★★ | AndroidCentral: ★★★★★

Buy it if: You want a reliable and durable running watch that will pull its weight even on the most challenging trails, but that does not cost the earth or weigh your wrist down.

Don't buy it if: You are looking for a sleek and compact every-day watch that goes well with a wide range of outfits.