Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 running shoe review

Brooks knows that when something isn't broken, you don't fix it, and has only made slight adjustments to the Adrenaline GTS range. The 23s continue to offer medium cushioning, albeit with a few grams shaved off, making these a robust all-rounder for runners needing arch support.

Runners who wear Brooks tend to be a loyal bunch, and the Adrenaline GTS 23 design is no exception. Read any online user reviews and you see a wealth of supporters saying they have worn Adrenaline GTS for many years.

Running brands have a tendency to endlessly tweak their designs even when a line is extremely popular, which can often irk the community. But Brooks has got it right with the latest iteration of the Adrenaline range, keeping changes to a minimum and resisting the urge to fix something that isn't broken.

The Adrenaline GTS 23 are designed with an internal guide rail which helps to align the running gait and prevent feet, knees and hips from turning inwards.

Whilst neutral runners might find the support a little distracting, heavier runners, people with high arches, and those who overpronate will find the guide rail unobtrusive and barely noticeable.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 RRP: $140 approx Weight: 254g women's, 286g men's Drop: 12mm Heel stack height: 24mm Forefoot stack height: 12mm

The Adrenaline GTS 23 continue to provide this tried and tested support, along with medium cushioning which is neither too firm or too floaty. And priced at approx $140, they offer good value for money, especially for runners who regularly use them for easy, long, and recovery runs.

As an everyday all-rounder pair, these are great for chewing up the miles in comfort, but it does mean they lack the bounce and propulsion of speedier footwear like the Brooks Hyperion Max.

Another thing that Brooks continues to get right, is its array of choice. The Adrenaline GTS 23 come in a range of widths and colorways to suit all shapes, sizes and tastes.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23: How we tested

The Adrenaline 23s were put through their paces on short fast early morning runs up to 3km in length. They were also used for long Sunday runs up to 20km on fairly hard paving. They were worn by runners with a tendency to overpronate and those with high foot arches.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23: Build and cushioning

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 come in a range of colors. We tried the Black/Hawaiian Ocean/Green pair. (Image credit: Future/Lily Canter)

Knowing they are onto a good thing Brooks haven't messed around with what they know works in the Adrenaline GTS series. Slight adjustments from the 22 include the use of DNA Loft v2 cushioning which is marginally lighter but still feels great underfoot.

The Adrenaline 23s are the perfect halfway house between the ultra-soft cushioning of Brooks Glycerin and the firmer feel of the Hyperion.

The internal guide rail continues to keep overpronation in check and one of our team, with a longstanding knee injury, ran pain-free for the first time whilst wearing the Adrenaline.

Fitting true to size, most runners would benefit from just half a size bigger than their standard day-to-day shoe.

One of the biggest benefits of these shoes, aside from the support and cushioning, is that they come in a variety of widths from narrow to extra wide, but even the standard size has a roomy toe box. Brooks has also extended the number of colorways available in wider sizes, something that has been a bone of contention in the past.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23: Design and upper

Not the most eye-catching pair of running shoes, but they aren't ugly or offensive either. (Image credit: Future/Lily Canter)

These are not the snazziest looking shoes on the market and we thought the design was slightly less eye-catching than the previous 22 model. But at least they are not as chunky as the Glycerin 20 and there is a range of fairly neutral colorways to choose between.

More structure has been added to the upper which creates a good fit across the top of the feet and around the ankles and is easily adjustable using the thick laces.

Although the tongue is on the larger side, it doesn't rub, even when worn without socks. The contoured padding around the heel and ankle locks the foot firmly in place without digging in. Meanwhile, the 3D Fit Print stretchy mesh upper is relatively breathable and quick drying making this an effective all-weather shoe.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23: Outsole

The outsole should see you through hundreds of kilometers of running without any issues. (Image credit: Future/Lily Canter)

Durable and grippy, the rubber sole not only provides great traction, even in wet conditions, but withstands wear and tear. Whilst some shoes like On Cloudboom Echo 3 (standalone review to follow soon) are designed to only last four marathons, the Adrenaline GTS23 could easily reach 1000km with limited impact on the outsole.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23: Performance

As shoes designed for support and comfort, these perform well at slow to moderate speeds. We found them comfortable straight out of the box and didn't feel that any 'bedding in time' was necessary.

Despite firmer cushioning, the comfort factor is retained over longer distances with no aches or blisters in slow runs up to 20km.

Although we were able to run short fast intervals without hindrance, we're not sure whether the Adrenaline GTS 23 would give us the necessary energy return to complete a fast half or full marathon.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23: User reviews

Out of 207 ratings on the Brooks website, the Adrenaline GTS 23 scores a high 4.7/5. Many users comment on the width of the shoes and how being able to choose a narrow or wide fit was a big selling point.

Heavier runners also praised the support and comfort that they had struggled to find elsewhere. One user said: 'They provide great support and stability. I highly recommend getting this shoe and I'm very grateful for the wide-size and colorway options.'

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23: Should you buy?

A reliable all-rounder for everyday training — Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 are comfortable for long slow easy runs and harder sessions.

Come race day you may want to switch to a bouncier, speedier pair of road shoes but these will keep you supported and comfortable throughout your pre-race training.

If the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 aren't for you:

If you are looking for luxurious cushioning, then Brooks Glycerin 20 takes this to the next level. They are also available in a GTS support version and have medium or wide widths.

For a lighter support shoe with a smaller 8mm drop, take a look at Saucony Guide 15 — great for longer distances. The only downside is they let in a lot of water at the toe.