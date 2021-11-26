Get fit fast, save $450 with this folding treadmill Black Friday deal

Maximize your cardio workouts at home this holiday season and save big with this folding treadmill in the Black Friday sales. The XTERRA Fitness TRX3500 folding treadmill is on sale right now at Amazon for $739 compared to the usual retail price of $1,199. This unmissable folding treadmill Black Friday deal saves you $460.99!

The XTERRA silver treadmill allows you to customize your workouts to help you reach your fitness goals. It offers a smooth and powerful experience with a high torque 3.0 HP motor. You can keep track of your time, speed, pace, distance, calories and much more with its reader-friendly 6.5” bright blue backlit LCD display so you can keep track of your workout progress and up or lower the intensity.

XTERRA Fitness TRX3500: $1,199 XTERRA Fitness TRX3500: $1,199 $739 at Amazon

The XTERRA Fitness TRX3500 folding treadmill is on sale right now at Amazon for $739, down 38% compared to the usual retail price of $1,199. The treadmill moves up to 12 mph and has 12 different incline levels to choose from.



The XTERRA Fitness TRX3500 folding treadmill is perfect for a home gym. The treadmill moves up to 12 miles per hour (19.3 kilometers per hour) so you can choose how fast you want to run. It also has 12 different incline levels so you can up the intensity by running on a steeper gradient.

Released in 2017, the manufacturer's goal was to deliver quality construction and premium performance. The handlebar-mounted controls offer a smooth user experience and it comes with a reading rack, built-in fan and cupholders to make workouts more enjoyable. There is also soft deck cushioning built into the treadmill for comfort.

It offers 30 pre-set motivating programs to choose from as well as manual options. There's also built-in Bluetooth so you can connect to FTMS-enabled third-party apps like Zwift, Kinomap, Tacx and others.

The XTERRA Fitness TRX3500 folding treadmill is currently ranked number 8 on Amazon's treadmills best seller's list and is an Amazon choice item for horizon treadmills, with a rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 based on more than 600 user ratings. When assembled, it has dimensions of 77.2" x 35.5" x 56.1", and dimensions of 51.2" x 35.5" x 65.8" when folded. The treadmill weighs 213.9 lbs. and has a weight limit of 350 lbs.

This Black Friday folding treadmill deal is sure to be a hit with workout enthusiasts this Christmas. Grab the set now and save yourself a whopping $460.99 compared to the regular retail price.

