Black Friday Deal: Save 32% on this dog DNA test kit

Have you always wondered exactly what breed your dog is? You may have adopted a rescue pup from the shelter and been told, "Oh, he's just a mutt." With this Black Friday deal on the Embark Dog DNA Test Kit, wonder no more.

This Dog DNA test kit is on sale right now on Amazon for 32% off the list price, saving you $64.00. Other DNA tests for your dog can run even higher than that, so taking advantage of this deal will save you a significant amount of money.

Just like a DNA test kit for humans, this kit will tell you the complete genetic ancestry and makeup of your dog — revealing any hidden secrets. Embark's database can screen for over 350 dog breeds, types and varieties, which is 98% of breeds found in the United States, using a platform developed by their in-house scientists and researchers at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. Testing for wolf, coyote, village dog is even available. The test will also provide genetic information on your dog's risk of acquiring any of 210 health conditions as well as details on more than 35 physical traits, such as hidden patterning, albinism, coat texture makeup and more.

$135 on Amazon Embark Dog DNA Test Kit: was $199 $135 on Amazon The Embark Dog DNA Test Kit provides valuable information about your dog's health, breed makeup and physical traits. The test will screen for over 210 diseases such as glaucoma, degenerative myopathy and dilated cardiomyopathy. Identifying any potential health risks your dog has can also save you money in the long run, considering that vet bills can get expensive. At over $60 off the original price, the Embark Dog DNA Test Kit is an excellent value for what's included. If you like to take advantage of making the most of your money, this is the dog DNA test kit for you!

Embark is a highly rated company, which the company promotes as being trusted by veterinarians and animal hospitals across the country.

It's also one of the easiest kits to use on the market. Simply activate the code in the package, take a 30- to 60-second swab of your dog's cheek (inside their mouth), and put the sample in the mail. In just two to five weeks, your results will be available. Results are easily accessible, as well.

Overall, the Embark kit is a great Black Friday deal on a dog DNA test, being offered at 32% off. Making an investment for your dog's health can not only be a fun activity to do, but it can also be lifesaving. For instance, the kit tests for more than 210 genetic health risks, including degenerative myelopathy, a progressive disease that that can cause a dog to be incontinent and unable to walk. Other genetic health conditions tested for include: exercise-induced collapse; Hyperuricosuria and Hyperuricemia or Urolithiasis, which causes kidney and bladder stones; intervertebral disc disease; hereditary cataracts and more.

It also will point out if your dog has a mutation called MDR1, making them sensitive to certain classes of drugs. Forwarding the information to your vet can help them keep an eye out for any health problems that might arise.

For more great deals, be sure to check out Live Science's Black Friday DNA test kit deals for dog owners and Black Friday Pet Deals at PetsRadar, a sister brand to Live Science.