Why do dogs' paws smell like Fritos?

If you have a dog , you may have noticed that its paws smell disturbingly similar to a popular snack food: Fritos.

In fact, even the corn chip brand acknowledged the stinky similarity, tweeting in 2022 , "Stop saying we smell like dog paws, we're trying to sell corn chips here."

So what causes dogs' paws to smell like this salty snack? And is it cause for concern?

Dr. Jerry Klein , chief veterinary officer at the American Kennel Club (AKC), told Live Science that the cause comes down to a shift toward higher levels of certain types of skin bacteria.

"It's just like in humans, our feet tend to not smell badly unless we are either grungy, dirty or sweaty," Klein said. "Our feet should not smell that way under normal circumstances."

But when the skin's flora changes, that's when feet can tread into smellier territory.

"Every animal and person has normal skin flora that protects us and has a certain balance of different microbes and bacteria ," Klein said. "But when things get disrupted, then things start to change."

But smellier paws don't necessarily imply the dog is unhealthy — especially if it displays no other signs of distress, Klein said.

Unlike humans, who protect their feet with shoes before venturing outside, dogs' bare paws are regularly exposed to different surfaces that can contain a menagerie of bacteria and fungi .

Ultimately, Frito feet result from two types of bacteria, Pseudomonas and Proteus, both of which can give off a yeasty odor akin to corn chips, according to the AKC .

The fix for Frito feet is fairly simple. First, you can just accept that your dog smells like corn chips. "If your dog isn't being bothered by its paws, then it's probably not an issue," Klein said.

But if you are bothered by the smell, "you can always dilute some mild dish soap with water and wash their feet and dry them thoroughly," he added. "Then take a good look at the paws and make sure there's no lesions or ulcerations or infections, which could be a sign of something bigger."

If the dog is constantly licking or biting its paws or acting differently, that may be a sign of something more serious, Klein added.

"If you notice an overwhelming smell from the paws or even on the body, then maybe it's something that needs to be addressed," Klein said. "It's not necessarily an emergency, but it might be something that you want to mention the next time you go to the vet."