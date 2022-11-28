Don't miss the chance to save $300 on this Echelon Sport Rower for Cyber Monday

Best Buy has slashed the price of the brilliant Echelon Sport Rower by $300, bringing it down to just $297 (opens in new tab). Echelon is responsible for making some of the best rowing machines (opens in new tab), with the likes of the Echelon Smart Rower (opens in new tab) which achieved the title of 'best foldable rowing machine' when our testers tried it out.

The Echelon Sport is a little lighter and lower in price than the Smart Rower, but still has the same great features that make Echelon rowers great.

As well as the rower itself, you also get a 30-day free trial of the Echelon Fit app, which allows you to access live and on-demand rowing classes or scenic waterway workouts directly from your smartphone or tablet, with a built-in device holder that fits screens up to 12.9 inches. If you're competitive in nature, you can sync your new rower with the Echelon Fit app via Bluetooth to track performance stats like your leaderboard ranking, distance, speed, calorie burn, and total output for every workout.

(opens in new tab) Echelon Sport Rower | Was $597.00 Now $297.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab) The sleek Echelon Sport Rower is an unbeatable $300 off for Cyber Monday, bringing the already reasonable price down even further. It features smooth-glide engineering and an easy-fold design for effective workouts in any size space. Quickly boost or minimize the intensity of your workout with 32 levels of magnetic resistance.

The Echelon Sport Rower features a sliding comfort seat and durable foot platform designed to support proper hip and spine alignment, as well as optimal rowing form and performance. It uses magnetic resistance, which you can move between using the handlebar-based controls. This is convenient and helps keep your focus on the exercise.

The absence of a touchscreen may sound like a drawback at first, but Echelon has cleverly turned it into a strength. You can connect the rower to the expansive Echelon Fit app (opens in new tab) to access hundreds of live and follow-along workouts, as well as view your performance metrics and keep track of your progress. You'll need to pay a monthly membership fee for this, but we think it's worth it given the scope and quality of the content on offer.

The app has everything from rowing sessions to strength training and yoga. So, if you fancy cross training (opens in new tab) with some off-rower work, you can simply move your phone or tablet to a practical spot, unfurl a yoga mat (opens in new tab) and get going in comfort — something machines with built-in touchscreens can't match.

We found there were classes to suit all ability levels too, whether you're a newcomer to rowing or spend half your life on the water, and we liked how you can easily filter workouts by factors such as training style and instructor to find one that's right for you.

If you're looking to increase your fitness or use a rowing machine to lose weight (opens in new tab), we recommend hitting the (virtual) water, and if the Echelon isn't for you, read on for more great rowing machines on sale (opens in new tab).

