Save 30% with this DIY greenhouse kit for kids deal

Do you want to get your children to appreciate nature more and learn about how plants grow in the process? Well, Hape's DIY Greenhouse Kit for Kids is now on sale at Amazon for just $10.49.

The DIY greenhouse kit for kids contains almost everything you need to help your child (4 years and upwards) start growing their own plants and learn firsthand about the wonders of nature. The transparent plastic case keeps seeds at the perfect temperature for germination, while the bamboo block allows you to create paper cups that will encourage maximum growth. All you need to do is pick your seeds, grab some soil and add water!

When you're done growing the plants they can be replanted in your garden or larger indoor growing trays, so the fun doesn't have to stop. You can also reuse the greenhouse over and over again for hours of fun and learning.

Teach your young ones about the wonders of growing plants with this DIY Greenhouse Kit for Kids deal, now 30% off.

This DIY Greenhouse Kit for Kids is great because it allows you to teach your children about growing plants regardless of whether or not you have access to outside spaces. Put it by the window and let nature do the rest as your little one marvels at the day-by-day changes to their plants.

Making the paper cups using the bamboo block is super easy and helps make children feel involved in the process rather than just being observers. It is also a great way to develop their craft skills.

Struggling to get them to eat their greens? You can be sure to change that by cooking the veggies they helped plant and take care of. It is also a great way to teach them about where their food comes from.

Fancy a challenge? Why not try growing a tree or bush that can continue to grow in your garden alongside your child. Imagine the joy of looking outside the window in 20 years to see a fully grown tree your little one planted in their greenhouse way back when.

The reusability of the DIY Greenhouse Kit for Kids means there is no limit to the different plants you can grow, so the excitement of growing never has to end. But if your young one does get tired of using it, the kit can still find a second home with any green-fingered adults in your life.

The greenhouse is also made from 100% plant-based plastics and the bamboo block is sustainably sourced, which means you can keep a clear conscience about your purchase.

